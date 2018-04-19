Arbor Behavioral Healthcare Promotes Sandy Hollier To Director of Admissions & Business Development

Arbor Behavioral Healthcare is proud to announce the recent promotion of Sandy Holllier, LCDC, to the role of Director of Admissions and Business Development. Sandy will oversee our team of admissions counselors across all programs within our system.

Sandy Hollier LCDC Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Addiction Treatment

* Substance Abuse

* Dual Diagnosis Industry:

* Health Location:

* Georgetown - Texas - US Subject:

* Executives GEORGETOWN, Texas - April 19, 2018 - PRLog -- Please join us in congratulating the recent promotion of Sandy Hollier, LCDC, our new Director of Admissions and Business Development.

Sandy is a proven asset to the team at The Arbor and we're excited to have her lead our future growth. She joined The Arbor five years ago and has advanced through progressively more responsible positions in both the Admissions and Business Development departments, where she has played a key role.



Sandy has been involved in the field of addiction treatment since early in her own recovery. She has extensive experience in the addiction treatment industry. Past roles include Executive Director, Director of Admissions, Assistant Director of Business Development, Utilization Review, and Counselor.



Sandy embraces holistic practices and believes that any addict can recover through proper treatment of mind, body, and spirit. Her approach to healing includes helping another embody their feelings, thoughts, and perceptions from the inside out. She strives to help others access their authentic experience and process it emotionally, cognitively and spiritually.



Sandy holds a degree in Business Management, and is a Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor. Sandy's years of experience, combined with her own recovery journey has strengthened her passion for helping others change their lives. As Director of Admissions and Business Development for The Arbor, she matches the spirit of healing with the insight of strategic partnerships. Sandy enjoys golfing, hiking, traveling, and is a board member of a non-profit organization benefiting men and women in recovery.



Reach out to Sandy @ 512-713-9449 to schedule a tour of any Arbor location, or to learn more about our full continuum of addiction treatment programs.



Contact

Sandy Hollier

***@thearbor.com Sandy Hollier End -- Please join us in congratulating the recent promotion of Sandy Hollier, LCDC, our new Director of Admissions and Business Development.Sandy is a proven asset to the team at The Arbor and we're excited to have her lead our future growth. She joined The Arbor five years ago and has advanced through progressively more responsible positions in both the Admissions and Business Development departments, where she has played a key role.Sandy has been involved in the field of addiction treatment since early in her own recovery. She has extensive experience in the addiction treatment industry. Past roles include Executive Director, Director of Admissions, Assistant Director of Business Development, Utilization Review, and Counselor.Sandy embraces holistic practices and believes that any addict can recover through proper treatment of mind, body, and spirit. Her approach to healing includes helping another embody their feelings, thoughts, and perceptions from the inside out. She strives to help others access their authentic experience and process it emotionally, cognitively and spiritually.Sandy holds a degree in Business Management, and is a Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor. Sandy's years of experience, combined with her own recovery journey has strengthened her passion for helping others change their lives. As Director of Admissions and Business Development for The Arbor, she matches the spirit of healing with the insight of strategic partnerships. Sandy enjoys golfing, hiking, traveling, and is a board member of a non-profit organization benefiting men and women in recovery.Reach out to Sandy @ 512-713-9449 to schedule a tour of any Arbor location, or to learn more about our full continuum of addiction treatment programs. https://thearbor.com