Opera Naples Season Finale: The Marriage of Figaro at Artis-Naples May 10
Conductor Tebar leads Naples Philharmonic and an international cast
Figaro represents Mozart at the height of his musical genius, using surprising forms and rhythms outside of their conventional boundaries. Based on a French play that was banned for its political message, Figaro's debut in 1786 aligned with the American and the French Revolutions. It was the first opera in history to espouse the values of individuality over the social privilege of nobility, giving defiant voice to the servant Figaro to defend his bride-to-be, Susanna, from the advanced of his master, Count Almaviva.
Opera Naples' newly commissioned production is set in modern times, with conductor Ramón Tebar, Stage Director Jeffrey Buchman, a cast of international artists and the Naples Philharmonic performing the fully-staged opera. The Marriage of Figaro promises to be one of this season's outstanding events in Naples.
Italian baritone Guido Loconsolo will be starring in the title role of Figaro, having recently performed the same role in 2017 at the Teatro Regio in Italy and the Glyndebourne Festival in England. Soprano Pureum Jo returns to Opera Naples as Susanna, having sung the role of Princess Pamina in the 2017 performance of The Magic Flute. Baritone Alex Lawrence will be performing the role of The Count and Spanish soprano Maite Alberola, who studied with Renata Scotto in the 2017 Opera Naples Academy, as The Countess.
TICKETING INFORMATION
Ticket prices range from $25.00 - $115.00. For tickets and more information, please call (239) 963-9050 or visit operanaples.org. (http://operanaples.org/?
ABOUT OPERA NAPLES
Located in the heart of Naples in Southwest Florida's Collier County, Opera Naples is dedicated to presenting opera productions and concerts of the highest quality. An artistic powerhouse in an area known for its pristine beaches world-class dining, shopping, and art galleries, Opera Naples is a cultural gem in Southwest Florida.
Opera Naples presents internationally renowned performers and directors while nurturing the region's promising young talent. Each season, Opera Naples produces classic grand operas at Artis-Naples, as well as chamber opera and concerts at the David and Cecile Wang Opera Center. A staunch proponent of community service and educational outreach, the company has introduced opera to over 60,000 local area children since its inception and offers various programs, including Lee and Collier county in-school programs and performances, the Resident Artists Program and Summer Youth Program. Opera Naples Academy, now in its second season, with a faculty of revered opera luminaries, offers an immersive program of vocal instruction, lectures, and masterclasses to exceptional singers from all over the world.
Opera Naples is led by internationally renowned Spanish conductor, Artistic Director Ramón Tebar, known for his musical versatility, compelling interpretations and orchestra building skills.
Over the past decade, the company has earned local, regional and state government support. Opera Naples is grateful to its sponsors, patrons and many supporters who have helped it become an important part of the cultural fabric of the region. Opera Naples is located at the Wang Opera Center, 2408 Linwood Ave, Naples, Florida, 34112 USA. For more information, visit OperaNaples.org (http://operanaples.org/?
