Bloomex launches Get-and-Give program to benefit Make-A-Wish® Canada

-- Bloomex Canada is proud to launch its new Get-and-Give program which will help raise funds to support Make-A-WishCanada. Additionally, in the weeks leading up to World Wish Dayon April 29, 2018, the anniversary of the wish that inspired the founding of the organization, customers can choose to donate $2 to Make-A-Wishat checkout.The new program offers anyone who registers to support Make-A-Wisha 20 per cent discount on any product at bloomex.ca. In addition to this discount, five per cent of purchase will go directly to Make-A-Wish to help create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.As part of its ongoing support, Bloomex will also continue to donate $5 from the sale of each "I Care" Teddy Bear to Make-A-Wish. The "I Care" Teddy Bear is available exclusively at bloomex.ca."We are so excited to announce this program," says Sue McDonald, manager of public relations and corporate sponsorship at Bloomex Canada. "Our ongoing relationship with Make-A-Wish Canada is extremely important to us and we're delighted to be able to support these children and help brighten a very stressful time.""We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Bloomex Canada and look forward to this new initiative,"says Chris Pon, vice-president, national corporate alliances, Make-A-Wish Canada. "Money raised will help transform the lives of children aged three through 17 living with critical illnesses across the country."Bloomex is the largest florist in Canada. Orders are taken and processed through the company's site at www.bloomex.ca or by phone, and then delivered to customers via local courier. In addition to flowers, Bloomex offers a variety of other gift items including plants, gift baskets, gourmet foods, sweets and treats, balloons and other items. The company serves Canada, the US, and Australia.Make-A-Wishcreates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We are on a quest to bring every eligible child's wish to life, because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in Canada, and in more than 50 countries worldwide. Together, generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 1,100 volunteers across the country, grant more than one wish per day on average. Since 1983, Make-A-Wish Canada has granted close to 7,500 wishes across the country; 615 last year alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish Canada, visit makeawish.ca.