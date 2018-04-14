News By Tag
Cheytec Announces New In-Building Wireless Partnership with Symphony Technology Solutions
Cheytec has an extensive real estate portfolio and a unique ability to procure and license the wireless carrier-certified RF signal source and base station equipment required to power in-building systems (equipment that was previously only available directly to the wireless carriers). Symphony Technology Solutions is experienced in the system integration design, implementation, and managed services for networking and communications technologies, and their team has extensive experience in the installation and maintenance of DAS and small cell systems in buildings spanning numerous industries.
"Symphony Technology Solutions has a long and diverse history providing in-building systems and networking communications technology,"
The agreement comes as the in-building wireless industry is shifting from traditional "carrier funded" projects to building owner-funded and revenue generation models. Cheytec's Accelerate program enables property owners and enterprises to access the same in-building wireless equipment the carriers use as part of an overall technology investment. This capability lowers the wireless carrier's capital requirement for providing service to a building and accelerates an in-building project to ultimately better serve the end-customer.
"The technological advances in the area of cellular enhancement of late have enabled us to provide DAS to numerous businesses that previously may not have had access to this kind of technology. Cheytec's Accelerate program is enabling us to be more effective and efficient than ever in providing solutions to our growing customer base," said Jonni Fichtner, CEO of Symphony Technology Solutions.
About Cheytec Telecommunications
New Jersey based Cheytec Telecommunications deploys and operates in-building wireless telecommunication systems and offers equipment licenses of previously unavailable OEM equipment used by wireless operators to power their cellular networks. Applications include distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell, C-RAN, DOT, and other in-building solutions that deliver optimal wireless coverage inside office buildings, hotels, campuses, sporting venues, and other high-traffic areas. Cheytec also provides real estate and lease management services for wireless operators. For more information, please visit www.cheytec.com (http://cts.businesswire.com/
About Symphony Technology Solutions
Symphony Technology Solutions is a certified female-owned and minority DBE business that began life in 1987 as a specialty systems integrator and electrical contractor. In more recent years, Symphony has distinguished itself in the realm of system design, implementation, and managed services for building systems, having done extensive work with companies such as Johnson Controls and AT&T. Their aim is to be the trusted guide for building systems and network and communication technologies. For more information, please visit www.SymphonyTS.com.
