 
News By Tag
* In-building
* Das
* Wireless
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Telecom
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Sayreville
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
20191817161514

Cheytec Announces New In-Building Wireless Partnership with Symphony Technology Solutions

 
 
Cheytec and Symphony Partnership
Cheytec and Symphony Partnership
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* In-building
* Das
* Wireless

Industry:
* Telecom

Location:
* Sayreville - New Jersey - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

SAYREVILLE, N.J. - April 19, 2018 - PRLog -- Cheytec Telecommunications, a market leader of in-building cellular and wireless connectivity solutions, announced a new partnership with Symphony Technology Solutions, a leading provider of infrastructure technology solutions.  Cheytec is excited to welcome Symphony Technology Solutions into its program called "Accelerate," under which Cheytec licenses small cell radio and signal source equipment to end-users for use in Distributed Antenna System (DAS) and other in-building cellular solutions.

Cheytec has an extensive real estate portfolio and a unique ability to procure and license the wireless carrier-certified RF signal source and base station equipment required to power in-building systems (equipment that was previously only available directly to the wireless carriers). Symphony Technology Solutions is experienced in the system integration design, implementation, and managed services for networking and communications technologies, and their team has extensive experience in the installation and maintenance of DAS and small cell systems in buildings spanning numerous industries.

"Symphony Technology Solutions has a long and diverse history providing in-building systems and networking communications technology," said Cheytec's Regional Vice President, Ed Myers. "They fully grasp the value proposition of the Accelerate program and synergies that can be realized for both their projects and customers. We are excited to have them as a partner. "

The agreement comes as the in-building wireless industry is shifting from traditional "carrier funded" projects to building owner-funded and revenue generation models. Cheytec's Accelerate program enables property owners and enterprises to access the same in-building wireless equipment the carriers use as part of an overall technology investment. This capability lowers the wireless carrier's capital requirement for providing service to a building and accelerates an in-building project to ultimately better serve the end-customer.

"The technological advances in the area of cellular enhancement of late have enabled us to provide DAS to numerous businesses that previously may not have had access to this kind of technology. Cheytec's Accelerate program is enabling us to be more effective and efficient than ever in providing solutions to our growing customer base," said Jonni Fichtner, CEO of Symphony Technology Solutions.

About Cheytec Telecommunications

New Jersey based Cheytec Telecommunications deploys and operates in-building wireless telecommunication systems and offers equipment licenses of previously unavailable OEM equipment used by wireless operators to power their cellular networks. Applications include distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell, C-RAN, DOT, and other in-building solutions that deliver optimal wireless coverage inside office buildings, hotels, campuses, sporting venues, and other high-traffic areas. Cheytec also provides real estate and lease management services for wireless operators. For more information, please visit www.cheytec.com (http://cts.businesswire.com/ct/CT?id=smartlink&url=ht...).

About Symphony Technology Solutions

Symphony Technology Solutions is a certified female-owned and minority DBE business that began life in 1987 as a specialty systems integrator and electrical contractor. In more recent years, Symphony has distinguished itself in the realm of system design, implementation, and managed services for building systems, having done extensive work with companies such as Johnson Controls and AT&T. Their aim is to be the trusted guide for building systems and network and communication technologies. For more information, please visit www.SymphonyTS.com.

Contact
Sandra Bullock
Director of Marketing
***@cheytec.com
End
Source:
Email:***@cheytec.com Email Verified
Tags:In-building, Das, Wireless
Industry:Telecom
Location:Sayreville - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Cheytec Telecommunications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 19, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share