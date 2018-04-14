 
Industry News





Chiumento Dwyer Hertel Grant & Kistemaker, P.L., Add New Attorney to Legal Team

 
 
Vincent Sullivan
Vincent Sullivan
PALM COAST, Fla. - April 19, 2018 - PRLog -- Michael D. Chuimento III, managing partner, is pleased to announce Chiumento Dwyer Hertel Grant & Kistemaker, P.L., have added attorney Vincent L. Sullivan to its legal team.

Sullivan graduated from Flagler College in Saint Augustine, Florida in 2012 with a degree in political science. He went on to graduate from Florida Coastal School of Law in 2015 and ranked in the top quartile of his class.

Born in central California, Vincent moved to Palm Coast in 1999. His areas of practice include civil litigation, real estate matters ranging from the purchase and sale of homes to landlord tenant matters, foreclosure defense, and real estate matters ranging.

In addition to Michael Chiumento III, the firm's partners include Mike Chiumento, Marc Dwyer, Ronald A. Hertel, Andrew C. Grant, and Erum Siddiqui Kistemaker. Vincent Lyon and Lewis Berns also serve as attorneys on their legal team.

###

Chiumento Dwyer Hertel Grant & Kistemaker., P.L., is a full-service law firm, serving Florida residents throughout Flagler and Volusia Counties since 1973. Its areas of practice include real estate, Condo/HOA, personal injury, family law, estate planning, probate and trust administration, tax, elder law, immigration, litigation, criminal, bankruptcy and more. To reach them, you may visit them online at https://www.legalteamforlife.com or call (386) 445-8900.

Michael Chiumento III
Source:Chiumento Dwyer Hertel Grant & Kistemaker., P.L.
