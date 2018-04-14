News By Tag
Lipid Signaling @ EXPERIMENTAL BIOLOGY 2018 - Meet Echelon Biosciences, Supplier to MoBiTec
Echelon Biosciences Incorporated (EBI) is committed to developing novel assays and reagents for lipid research and beyond. Meet Echelon @ EXPERIMENTAL BIOLOGY 2018, APRIL 21–25, 2018 - SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA
Products manufactured by Echelon:
* Phosphoinositides & Lipids
* PI 3-Kinase Pathway Reagents
* Lipid Strips, Arrays & Beads
* Autotaxin Pathway Reagents
* Lipid Probes/Detection Tools
* Hyaluronic Acid & ECM Assays
About Echelon Biosciences Incorporated (EBI)
Echelon Biosciences Incorporated (EBI), Salt Lake City, USA, is committed to developing novel assays and reagents for lipid research and beyond. At EBI's core is the desire to innovate, thus pushing medicinal research to new limits. EBI looks forward to providing scientists with the tools they need to cure human disease states for years to come and welcomes any suggestions about how they can better do so. MoBiTec distributes EBI products to customer all over Europe for almost 20 years.
About MoBiTec GmbH
MoBiTec GmbH (Goettingen, Germany) is a privately held company (founded in 1987) that offers research tools for molecular and cell biology. Products include DNA vectors for cloning and expression, cell transfection reagents and cell culture tools, immobilized and soluble enzymes, products for genomics and proteomics research, numerous antibodies and recombinant proteins, superior fluorescence reagents and kits, affinity chromatography products, as well as general laboratory equipment.
In parallel to its own product lines, MoBiTec distributes products from international companies in Germany. MoBiTec products are distributed worldwide, in Germany from their home office, in other countries by distributors.
About EXPERIMENTAL BIOLOGY 2018
http://experimentalbiology.org/
:
Contact
MoBiTec GmbH, Lotzestr. 22a,
37083 Goettingen, Germany
***@mobitec.com
