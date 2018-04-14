News By Tag
Property Expert Shares His Property Solutions on Surviving the Next Recession
Dovedi will be giving two seninair talks each day that will focus on sharing his solutions on how you can make the most of the tax, financial and legislative changes in 2018 and his own tips on surviving the next recession with his 5 predictions all property investors need to know.
His wealth of 28 years experience within the property world has led him to go on and share his knowledge through his educational platform of Premier Property Education, a networking and educational platform, to provide value to others within property and one on one mentorship.
Richard Thompson, Head of Sales at Property Investor Media said:
"As the UK's leading property investment event our visitors demand a diverse range of credible speakers within the seminar and debate programme. Kam Dovedi is an established and well respected investor and mentor, who always attracts a crowd, and we are delighted that he will be speaking at both of our events again this year."
The Property Investor Show is the UK's premier property expo and offers investors the chance to network, gather up to date information on the market and property to purchase. It caters to all levels, from new investors to experts.
Image: Kam at The Property Investors Show 2017
Notes to Editors:
Kam Dovedi has 27 years plus as a Property Leader, Expert, Educator and a property investor who holds a multimillion pound property portfolio www.kamdovedi.com
Kam Dovedi is the founder of Premier Property and Premier Portfolio Builder an educational platform within the property sector http://www.premierproperty.co.uk and has mentored over 500 entrepreneurs, developers and investors to date.
Kam is the author of the Boost Your Pension And Income: the smart investor's guide to creating a profitable property portfolio which has been praised by numerous property experts. https://www.amazon.co.uk/
About The Property Investor Show
The property Investor Show was launched in 2002 and is attended by around 6000 people
The UK's premier property expo is the "MUST ATTEND" event for anyone serious about making money from property investment
With 125+ exhibitors expected and approximately 75 seminars, presentations and panel debates scheduled, you can identify the expertise and advice you need to make the right decisions on your specific area of investment interest.
http://www.propertyinvestor.co.uk
