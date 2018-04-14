 
News By Tag
* Celebrity
* Bowling
* Charity Fundraising
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Las Vegas
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
20191817161514


The Ogden Family Foundation Welcomes Entercom As Sponsor At 4th Annual Celebrity Bowling Event

Participants to Join NFL Hall of Fame Player Jonathan Ogden for an Unforgettable Bowling Experience on Sunday
 
 
Celebrity Bowl
Celebrity Bowl
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Celebrity
* Bowling
* Charity Fundraising

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* Las Vegas - Nevada - US

Subject:
* Sponsorships

LAS VEGAS - April 19, 2018 - PRLog -- The Ogden Family Foundation 4th Annual Celebrity Bowl has announced a new sponsor this year for their popular charity fundraising event: Entercom Communications. Formerly CBS Radio, Entercom and CBS stations nationwide merged in 2017 to combine two of America's largest radio companies comprising 235 stations, including KXNT and KLUC in Las Vegas.

         "It's a new partnership in name, but we enjoy the same support for our event. We are grateful to continue to have such a strong media partnership which allows us to reach even more people throughout the community," said Kema Ogden, a graduate of Las Vegas' Chaparral High School and UNLV.

         Entercom joins Land Rover Las Vegas, Tito's Handmade Vodka and Monster (Products) as event sponsors. Freed's Bakery, home of Food Network's Vegas Cakes will be making a custom cake for the event. This year's event will take place on Sunday, April 22 at Red Rock VIP Bowling Suites from Noon – 4 pm inside of the Red Rock Hotel & Casino, located at 11011 West Charleston Blvd. Las Vegas, NV 89135.

         The star-studded event benefits the Las Vegas non-profit organization co-founded by Jonathan and his wife Kema Ogden, supporting children and families across Southern Nevada.

         Sponsorship packages are still available. Invited celebrity guests include former Nevada Governor Bob Miller, ex NFL players Christian Okoye, Napoleon McCallum and Ed Reed, former NBA star Cedric Ceballos, as well as entertainers George Lopez, Al B Sure, Carrot Top and Jin Jin Reeves. For more information about sponsorship or to view a full list of invited guests, visit www.ogdencelebritybowl.com.

         The two-tier bowling experience offers Amateur-Only Team entries and Celebrity-Amateur Team entries and will play host to top celebrities and athletes, all of who will pair up with their respective Celeb-Am bowling teams and participate in a Celebrity Bowl- Off.

         The Ogden Bowl will additionally host sponsors and guests to attend, view and enjoy the celebrity bowling experience in support of The Ogden Family Foundation.

         "This is one of our many events that we put on throughout the year that I always look forward to. Supporting disadvantaged schools, families and children in our community is a key mission of the Ogden Family Foundation," said Jonathan Ogden, Co-Founder of The Ogden Family Foundation and NFL Hall of Famer.

         Tickets are available through The Ogden Family Foundation. For more information, visit www.OgdenCelebrityBowl.com or www.theogdenfoundation.org.

About Jonathan Ogden

         Jonathan Ogden is one of The NFL's greatest players of all time, and was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame on February 2, 2013. The former All-American UCLA graduate was drafted in the first round of the 1996 NFL draft as the 4th pick.

   Ogden was the Ravens' 1st draft choice ever and concluded his career with a 2000 Super Bowl Championship, 11x Pro-Bowl Selection and 9x All-Pro Selection, and more regular season starts (176) than any other player in franchise history. Jonathan's passion has now turned from football to supporting the Las Vegas community in a positive and fun way.

About The Ogden Family Foundation

The Ogden Family Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Las Vegas, founded by Jonathan & Kema Ogden. Jonathan and Kema work hands on with families and children, combining their efforts with other organizations such as St. Jude's Ranch, Boys Town, Safe Nest, Hope Link, and Your Choice Behavioral, as well as previously adopting two local Las Vegas Title 1 Schools, West Prep Academy and Jim Thorpe Elementary, and currently adopting Robert Taylor Elementary School for the past seven years.

The Ogden Family Foundation provides programs that include literacy and comprehension, health and nutrition awareness, life and social skills, anti-bullying and enrichment activities and providing medical services. The proceeds from The Ogden Bowl will support CAAMP Ogden, CAAMP Kids Care Club, and F.I.T. (For a Fighting Chance) programs, as well as other events, like their Adopt a Family event. The Ogden Family Foundation encourages students to become active participants in society, learn civic responsibility, and develop meaningful leadership and workplace skills, while understanding the importance of health and fitness. For more information, visit www.theogdenfoundation.org

###

Event Information and Sponsor Packages:

Kema Ogden, Co-Founder Heather Barrow, Program Manager

The Ogden Family Foundation: 702.617.4763

Media: Reggie Burton, RB Group – Public Relations/702-558-9202

Contact
Reggie Burton Communications
***@reggieburton.com
End
Source:The Ogden Family Foundation
Email:***@reggieburton.com Email Verified
Tags:Celebrity, Bowling, Charity Fundraising
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Las Vegas - Nevada - United States
Subject:Sponsorships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Reggie Burton Communications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 19, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share