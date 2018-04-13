News By Tag
Instrument Drive Encourages Community To Foster Musical Talents Amongst Atlanta Youth
The Kilgore Music Foundation hosts month long instrument drive, FREE concerts, Ryan Kilgore Day, and activities for celebrating musical arts and talents of DeKalb County Students
"My mom was renting my instrument but she couldn't keep up with the payments," says Kilgore. "My grandfather had to step in and buy it for me, so I could keep playing."
Kilgore gives back to the community by ensuring students have an opportunity to explore their musical talents. Unfortunately, many students cannot afford their instruments. The Kilgore Music Foundation is hosting an instrument drive April 24 – May 24. Donations will be accepted at various DeKalb County public libraries. Other locations include:
·Ebrik Coffee - 309 E College Ave, Decatur, GA 30030 (https://maps.google.com/?
·Crush House Entertainment - 2335 Brannen Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30316 (https://maps.google.com/?
The month long donation drive kicks off on Tuesday, April 24 with a FREE concert for the community atTen ATL in East Atlanta Village. 9pm-12am. Free Entry with an instrument. There's a $10 cover charge without an instrument, proceeds benefit the Kilgore Music Foundation.
The week includes a FREE concert at Chapel Hill Middle School on Thursday, April 26 and a Jamboree session that marks "Ryan Kilgore Day" on Saturday, April 28th at Clark Atlanta University (http://www.cau.edu/)
Kilgore, who plays both the sax and drums, attended Clark Atlanta University on a full scholarship. Astheir first freshman drum major, he was chosen to star in the 2002 blockbuster movie Drumline. He's performed with acclaimed multi-Grammy Award winning Stevie Wonder, Media Mogul Tyler Perry,
For more details on the instrument drive and festivities visit www.kilgoremusicfoundation.com
Contact
Tenisha Bell
***@perfectpitchmediagroup.com
End
