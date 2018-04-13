 
News By Tag
* Michigan Fitness
* Michigan State Capitol
* Governors Fitness Awards
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Lansing
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413


Michigan Legislature To Recognize Governor's Fitness Award Finalists at State Capitol

Finalists for the Michigan Fitness Foundation's Governor's Fitness Awards will be honored at the State Capitol in Lansing
 
 
812B67A7-3694-4853-AAA0-C0A61D1E6139.
812B67A7-3694-4853-AAA0-C0A61D1E6139.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Michigan Fitness
* Michigan State Capitol
* Governors Fitness Awards

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* Lansing - Michigan - US

Subject:
* Awards

LANSING, Mich. - April 18, 2018 - PRLog -- The finalists for the Michigan Fitness Foundation's Governor's Fitness Awards will be honored during an April 19 morning event at the State Capitol in Lansing. Award winners will be announced during a Gala event at the Cobo Center in Detroit on the evening of April 19, which will also feature special recognition of Detroit Tigers great Al Kaline, and U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow.

The Michigan Fitness Foundation, the Governor's Council on Physical Fitness, Health and Sports, and sponsorship partners present the annual Governor's Fitness Awards (GFAs) as a way of honoring individuals and organizations that inspire others to live healthier lives.

At the Capitol, GFA finalists will be individually recognized by their local legislators and on the floor of the State Senate. The primary sponsor of the Capitol event is Health Alliance Plan, a Michigan-based nonprofit health plan that offers a broad range of wellness programs led by fitness and wellness experts.

"The Michigan Fitness Foundation is doing a great job of highlighting the importance of wellness in our lives and how our environment, including our workplaces, can affect our health," said Tom Spring, director of wellness and community programs, HAP. "We salute those who are making an effort to improve their health and are especially proud of employers who are implementing programs to care for their employees."

Governor's Fitness Awards are given in 11 categories including Director's Champion for Health, Conquering Obesity, Wins for Warriors Veteran of the Year, Charles T. Kuntzleman Accepting the Challenge, Extraordinary Event or Organization, Healthy Workplace, Active Community Award, Lifetime Achievement and the People's Choice YouTube Video Contest.

For more information, visit http://www.michiganfitness.org/gfa

Contact
Michelle Coss
Director of Community Engagement
***@michiganfitness.org
End
Source:
Email:***@michiganfitness.org
Posted By:***@michiganfitness.org Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Michigan Fitness Foundation News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 18, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share