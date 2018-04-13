News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Michigan Legislature To Recognize Governor's Fitness Award Finalists at State Capitol
Finalists for the Michigan Fitness Foundation's Governor's Fitness Awards will be honored at the State Capitol in Lansing
The Michigan Fitness Foundation, the Governor's Council on Physical Fitness, Health and Sports, and sponsorship partners present the annual Governor's Fitness Awards (GFAs) as a way of honoring individuals and organizations that inspire others to live healthier lives.
At the Capitol, GFA finalists will be individually recognized by their local legislators and on the floor of the State Senate. The primary sponsor of the Capitol event is Health Alliance Plan, a Michigan-based nonprofit health plan that offers a broad range of wellness programs led by fitness and wellness experts.
"The Michigan Fitness Foundation is doing a great job of highlighting the importance of wellness in our lives and how our environment, including our workplaces, can affect our health," said Tom Spring, director of wellness and community programs, HAP. "We salute those who are making an effort to improve their health and are especially proud of employers who are implementing programs to care for their employees."
Governor's Fitness Awards are given in 11 categories including Director's Champion for Health, Conquering Obesity, Wins for Warriors Veteran of the Year, Charles T. Kuntzleman Accepting the Challenge, Extraordinary Event or Organization, Healthy Workplace, Active Community Award, Lifetime Achievement and the People's Choice YouTube Video Contest.
For more information, visit http://www.michiganfitness.org/
Contact
Michelle Coss
Director of Community Engagement
***@michiganfitness.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse