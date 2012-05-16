News By Tag
Montclair Art Museum Plans Five-Day Festival of Floral Designs for Special 10th Art in Bloom
INSPIRING CREATIVITY AND COMMUNITY; Floral Designs Inspired by Art on View at MAM, May 16–20; Special Events Include Joie de Vivre Luncheon & Lecture May 17, Life in Bloom: Garden to Table Community Event May 17, and Under a Painted Sky Gala May 19
Art in Bloom will be open to the public for a limited run May 16–20, 2018 and is accompanied by a selection of social fundraising events, including a luncheon and lecture on May 17, a community event on May 17, and a gala on May 19. These special events benefit the Montclair Art Museum's exhibitions and education programs and advance the Museum's mission to engage and inspire diverse audiences across the region. The Museum will honor four extraordinary, civic-minded women for this anniversary edition: Rose Cali, a community leader and philanthropist who champions the arts and education across the region; Dr. Susan Cole, President of Montclair State University and thought leader in education policy; Deborah Hirsch, arts & culture advocate who has created a legacy of extraordinary volunteer and board service; and Kay WalkingStick, featured artist. These honorees planted seeds of change in Montclair over the past 30 years, contributing to its transformation into a destination for culture, art, and higher learning and creating an indelible legacy of community service that extends well beyond the town's borders.
The 10th Anniversary celebration kicks off with the Joie de Vivre Lecture & Luncheon on Thursday, May 17 starting at 11 a.m. Discover how to develop the je ne sais quoi that makes a dinner party terrific, from inspired informal to extravagantly elegant. Take a trip around the globe to be inspired by a rustic Roman-inspired alfresco gathering and a Parisian sophisticated soirée. Local entertaining talents will give insight and share secrets on the elements behind splendid cuisine, wine, flowers, and décor … and relaxed, convivial hosts! Panelists include culinary whizzes Steven Desalvo, private chef, and Ariane Duarte, chef and owner at Ariane Kitchen & Bar; wine connoisseurs Tim Hirsch, project and operations manager at Grand Cru, and Sharon Sevrens, owner of Amanti Vino; spectacular event designers Zachary Tischbein, owner of Table Leg Home, and Polly Morozov, owner of Ampersand Interiors + Garden; fantastic florists Andrea Filippone, landscape designer/partner for AJF Design and F2 Environmental Design, and Anne Kilkullen, founder and creative director at Blade Floral and Event Design; and Travel+Leisure Super Agent A-List Rebecca MacGregor. Guests will also be treated to a private viewing of the floral design exhibition and raffle spectacular. The Luncheon honors Deborah Hirsch and is chaired by Betty Murphy and Amy South. Tickets start at $200.
For the special 10th Anniversary of Art in Bloom, the Montclair Art Museum is adding Life in Bloom: Garden to Table, a community event that takes the theme of Art in Bloom from the garden to the table with a focus on local food, home gardens, and healthy eating choices. This event will follow the Luncheon on May 17, starting at 6:30 p.m. Learn to grow it, source it, and cook it from an interactive panel including master gardener, beekeeper, and local chef Kwame Williams of Vital Dining. Discover resources in our community with a dynamic fair featuring partners that specialize in habits for a healthy and sustainable lifestyle—from slow food to sustainable agriculture, CSAs to composting, and foraging to fermenting. The Museum will also be collecting food donations for the Human Needs Food Pantry, especially cereal, pasta, peanut butter, and jelly. Galleries will be open late from 2 to 9 p.m. for visitors to also enjoy the floral exhibition. The program is included with standard Museum admission and free to MAM members. Life in Bloom: Garden to Table is sponsored by Partners for Health Foundation produced by artist and Montclair Food Co-op & CSA manager Gwen Charles.
The capstone of the Art in Bloom week is the Museum's annual gala, Under a Painted Sky on May 19, starting at 6 p.m. The elegant affair is the Museum's largest fundraiser of the year. The evening includes a private viewing of the floral design exhibition, cocktails in the galleries, a silent auction, a fabulous dinner, and a live auction presented by Charles Antin. Late night fun continues until midnight with dancing, a Scotch tasting and cigar bar on the lawn, and premier photo opportunities such as the Dark Room Truck. The Gala is chaired by Joanne Langbein and Lyn Reiter and honors Rose Cali, Dr. Susan Cole, and Kay WalkingStick. Tickets start at $500.
The Montclair Art Museum will also offer extended gallery hours to the public to maximize access during the five-day exhibition.
• Wednesday, May 16, 12–5 p.m.
• Thursday, May 17, 2–9 p.m.
• Friday, May 18, 12–5 p.m.
• Saturday, May 19, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
• Sunday, May 20, 12–5 p.m. Members are invited for an exclusive early-hours tour at 11 a.m.
Standard Museum admission rates apply for Art in Bloom: FREE for members and children under 12, $12 nonmember adults, and $10 for veterans, seniors, and students with ID.
Follow this festival of fine art and flowers on social media with #ArtinBloom10. For more details, sponsorship opportunities, and ticket purchase, visit montclairartmuseum.org/
