 
News By Tag
* Investment Bank
* Castle Placement
* Capital Raising
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413

Castle Placement Named Exclusive Placement Agent for $35 Million Capital Raise for Bridge Lending G

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Investment Bank
* Castle Placement
* Capital Raising

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Deals

NEW YORK - April 18, 2018 - PRLog -- Bridge Lending Group ("BLG") provides short-term senior secured loans on 1-4 family, non-owner-occupied investment properties and small to mid-size commercial properties. BLG announced today that it has engaged Castle Placement as its exclusive placement agent to raise $35+ million of capital to back the expansion of BLG's lending portfolio.

BLG's loans, also known as bridge loans, fill a financing void for a significant market segment, as regulatory constraints typically prohibit banks from providing short-term real estate loans. Bank loan underwriting guidelines often require borrowers to have the current capacity to repay their loans in full when due. However, there are many instances when real estate owners require cash on a short-term basis, such as to prepare a property for sale. Other alternative lenders, such as hard money lenders or hedge funds, are often localized and unstructured, whereas BLG pursues a highly professional, consistent and institutional approach toward providing bridge loan solutions across several markets.

BLG has a large pipeline of opportunities in metropolitan markets along the East Coast for which it intends to continue to follow conservative underwriting criteria, including an average loan-to-value of less than 50%. BLG's highly experienced management team, led by Glenn Geraci, has generated consistent, significant returns over the past ten years. BLG has retained attorney Chris Walker of Lippes, Mathias, Wexler and Friedman LLP to serve as outside General Counsel to the Company. Chris brings extensive commercial real estate, lending, and Private Equity experience to the Team and that the management team is looking forward to growing the Firm with his guidance.

Founded in 2009, Castle Placement raises equity and debt capital for private middle market companies across a broad spectrum of industries. Highly experienced investment bankers and a robust, data-driven, innovative technology platform - including artificial intelligence/machine learning - match great companies with global institutional investors. Castle Placement's proprietary app, CPGO, connects companies with investors in real time. It has over 64,500 private equity, venture capital and strategic investors, family offices, pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and lenders.

Contact: Richard Luftig. (212) 418-1181. rluftig@castleplacement.com.

Contact
Castle Placement - Richard Luftig
rluftig@castleplacement.com
(212) 418-1181
End
Source:Castle Placement and client firm
Email:***@castleplacement.com Email Verified
Tags:Investment Bank, Castle Placement, Capital Raising
Industry:Real Estate
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Castle Placement News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 18, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share