Castle Placement Named Exclusive Placement Agent for $35 Million Capital Raise for Bridge Lending G
BLG's loans, also known as bridge loans, fill a financing void for a significant market segment, as regulatory constraints typically prohibit banks from providing short-term real estate loans. Bank loan underwriting guidelines often require borrowers to have the current capacity to repay their loans in full when due. However, there are many instances when real estate owners require cash on a short-term basis, such as to prepare a property for sale. Other alternative lenders, such as hard money lenders or hedge funds, are often localized and unstructured, whereas BLG pursues a highly professional, consistent and institutional approach toward providing bridge loan solutions across several markets.
BLG has a large pipeline of opportunities in metropolitan markets along the East Coast for which it intends to continue to follow conservative underwriting criteria, including an average loan-to-value of less than 50%. BLG's highly experienced management team, led by Glenn Geraci, has generated consistent, significant returns over the past ten years. BLG has retained attorney Chris Walker of Lippes, Mathias, Wexler and Friedman LLP to serve as outside General Counsel to the Company. Chris brings extensive commercial real estate, lending, and Private Equity experience to the Team and that the management team is looking forward to growing the Firm with his guidance.
Founded in 2009, Castle Placement raises equity and debt capital for private middle market companies across a broad spectrum of industries. Highly experienced investment bankers and a robust, data-driven, innovative technology platform - including artificial intelligence/
Contact: Richard Luftig. (212) 418-1181. rluftig@castleplacement.com.
Castle Placement - Richard Luftig
rluftig@castleplacement.com
(212) 418-1181
