Web Optimization Pro Opens For Business

Service Analyzes Websites and Helps Entrepreneurs Grow Their Businesses

Midtone Media LLC

-- On Wednesday, Midtone Media LLC will begin offering their new service, Web Optimization Pro. The service will analyze client's websites in up to 7 different ways to provide entrepreneurs with actionable advice they can use to grow their online businesses.Created by a team of experts with over a decade of web industry experience, they will offer services such as: website performance optimization;UX/design reviews; sales copy & conversion optimization;on-site SEO reviews; external SEO & web marketing advice; errors & compliance testing; and basic security audits."We've seen a constant need for these services among small to medium-size businesses and we're extremely pleased to be able to offer a service that has such a strong ability to make a positive impact on our clients' success" said a company spokesperson.For a limited time, clients will be able to order all 7 website analysis services together and receive a 25% discount. Custom consulting services are also available.The service can be found online at http://weboptimizationpro.com/