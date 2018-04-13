 
News By Tag
* Grief Center
* New Construction
* Salmon Creek
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Vancouver
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413

Construction Begins on Seasons of Hope Grief Center in Salmon Creek

 
 
Seasons of Hope Grief Center
Seasons of Hope Grief Center
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Grief Center
* New Construction
* Salmon Creek

Industry:
* Construction

Location:
* Vancouver - Washington - US

Subject:
* Projects

VANCOUVER, Wash. - April 18, 2018 - PRLog -- Community Home Health & Hospice is beginning a new chapter in Vancouver. Construction of the 9000 square foot Seasons of Hope Grief Center and adjoining Memorial Garden in Salmon Creek will commence immediately. The center will allow Community to provide on-going, free grief care for everyone in Clark County. Opening in early 2019, it will include dedicated space for children, teens and adults. The memorial garden will lie between the Elaine and Don Heimbigner Hospice Care Center and the new grief center.

"We are so excited to begin construction on our bereavement center," Greg Pang, CEO. "The community supported this project, and the entire community will benefit from the many programs we will offer." This project was made possible by the work of many including Representative Paul Harris who advocated for a $1,000,000 grant from Washington State, and donations/pledged funds from the following:

Collins Architectural Group, PS

Community Foundation for Southwest Washington

Community Home Health & Hospice
Board of Directors

Community Home Health & Hospice
Community Connections Committee

Mr. Don Heimbigner

Evergreen Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Chapel

Firstenburg Foundation

Friends of Hospice Southwest Washington

Hamilton-Mylan Funeral Home

J.H. Kelly, LLC

Legacy Community Benefit Fund

M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust

Rose City Classic Car Club

Umpqua Bank

The Taxpayers of Washington State

Wollenberg Foundation

About Community Home Health & Hospice

Community Home Health & Hospice is an independent, community-based non-profit healthcare agency serving the healthcare needs of Washington and Oregon families since 1977. Their services include home care personal services, home health, home hospice, in-patient hospice care and bereavement services. Every day, they care for 600 patients throughout Clark, Cowlitz, and Wahkiakum Counties in Washington and Columbia County in Oregon. Community Home Health & Hospice supports the healthcare and independent living goals of each patient and their loved ones by delivering the highest quality, compassionate and dignified care to individuals in their chosen place of residence. They have received recognition for nine years as a HomeCare Elite top agency. For more information, visit www.chhh.org.
End
Source:
Email:***@chhh.org Email Verified
Tags:Grief Center, New Construction, Salmon Creek
Industry:Construction
Location:Vancouver - Washington - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Community Home Health & Hospice News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 18, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share