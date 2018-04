Construction Begins on Seasons of Hope Grief Center in Salmon Creek

Seasons of Hope Grief Center

-- Community Home Health & Hospice is beginning a new chapter in Vancouver. Construction of the 9000 square foot Seasons of Hope Grief Center and adjoining Memorial Garden in Salmon Creek will commence immediately. The center will allow Community to provide on-going, free grief care for everyone in Clark County. Opening in early 2019, it will include dedicated space for children, teens and adults. The memorial garden will lie between the Elaine and Don Heimbigner Hospice Care Center and the new grief center."We are so excited to begin construction on our bereavement center," Greg Pang, CEO. "The community supported this project, and the entire community will benefit from the many programs we will offer." This project was made possible by the work of many including Representative Paul Harris who advocated for a $1,000,000 grant from Washington State, and donations/pledged funds from the following:Collins Architectural Group, PSCommunity Foundation for Southwest WashingtonCommunity Home Health & HospiceBoard of DirectorsCommunity Home Health & HospiceCommunity Connections CommitteeMr. Don HeimbignerEvergreen Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral ChapelFirstenburg FoundationFriends of Hospice Southwest WashingtonHamilton-Mylan Funeral HomeJ.H. Kelly, LLCLegacy Community Benefit FundM.J. Murdock Charitable TrustRose City Classic Car ClubUmpqua BankThe Taxpayers of Washington StateWollenberg FoundationCommunity Home Health & Hospice is an independent, community-based non-profit healthcare agency serving the healthcare needs of Washington and Oregon families since 1977. Their services include home care personal services, home health, home hospice, in-patient hospice care and bereavement services. Every day, they care for 600 patients throughout Clark, Cowlitz, and Wahkiakum Counties in Washington and Columbia County in Oregon. Community Home Health & Hospice supports the healthcare and independent living goals of each patient and their loved ones by delivering the highest quality, compassionate and dignified care to individuals in their chosen place of residence. They have received recognition for nine years as a HomeCare Elite top agency. For more information, visit www.chhh.org