Construction Begins on Seasons of Hope Grief Center in Salmon Creek
"We are so excited to begin construction on our bereavement center," Greg Pang, CEO. "The community supported this project, and the entire community will benefit from the many programs we will offer." This project was made possible by the work of many including Representative Paul Harris who advocated for a $1,000,000 grant from Washington State, and donations/pledged funds from the following:
Collins Architectural Group, PS
Community Foundation for Southwest Washington
Community Home Health & Hospice
Board of Directors
Community Home Health & Hospice
Community Connections Committee
Mr. Don Heimbigner
Evergreen Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Chapel
Firstenburg Foundation
Friends of Hospice Southwest Washington
Hamilton-Mylan Funeral Home
J.H. Kelly, LLC
Legacy Community Benefit Fund
M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust
Rose City Classic Car Club
Umpqua Bank
The Taxpayers of Washington State
Wollenberg Foundation
About Community Home Health & Hospice
Community Home Health & Hospice is an independent, community-based non-profit healthcare agency serving the healthcare needs of Washington and Oregon families since 1977. Their services include home care personal services, home health, home hospice, in-patient hospice care and bereavement services. Every day, they care for 600 patients throughout Clark, Cowlitz, and Wahkiakum Counties in Washington and Columbia County in Oregon. Community Home Health & Hospice supports the healthcare and independent living goals of each patient and their loved ones by delivering the highest quality, compassionate and dignified care to individuals in their chosen place of residence. They have received recognition for nine years as a HomeCare Elite top agency. For more information, visit www.chhh.org.
