April 2018





April 2018
Bell Fork Lift donates lift truck to Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries

Bell Fork Lift helps Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries help the community.
 
 
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - April 18, 2018 - PRLog -- Bell Fork Lift, Inc., has made a donation of a forklift to the Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries to assist them in carrying out their mission to make a difference in the Detroit community. Previously having to rely on handcarts and manpower, their new forklift will greatly increase the capacity to move supplies and food at their Detroit warehouse.

"We are very thankful we could provide you with this forklift to assist in the great work you do!! Thank you and God bless for all your efforts" said Robert Bell, Asst. VP of Operations, Bell Fork Lift, Inc.

Founded in 1909, Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries (DRMM)  annually provides: one million meals to the hungry; more than 160,000 nights of emergency shelter; transitional housing and substance abuse treatment; transitional housing for teen moms and their children; and spiritual guidance and empowerment to more than 1,000 people daily. Additionally, DRMM provides Veterans Services, Senior Citizen Services, Youth Services and Prevention Programs, and Prisoner Reentry Services. DRMM's success rate is over 75% among men and women who complete their various rehabilitative programs in metro Detroit.

Bell Fork Lift, Inc., founded in 1972 by President Wayne Bell, has four Michigan locations Bell's goal has always been to meet and exceed the needs of our customers by providing them with innovative, cost-effective material handling solutions. From new and used equipment sales, service, parts and rentals, to fleet management services, driver's training and equipment, Bell Forklift offers high quality products and services, at the best value.

Bell provides a wide range of material handling equipment, including forklifts with capacities to 125,000 pounds, aerial lifts, floor scrubber/sweepers, electric utility vehicles, automated guided vehicles, and warehouse racking.

Bell Fork Lift can be found online - visit us at  http://www.bellforklift.com

