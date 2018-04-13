 
News By Tag
* Earth Day
* Bikes
* Raffle
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Free
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Doral
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413


InterContinental at Doral Miami Staff to Build & Give Away Bikes this Earth Day

Offers creative and sustainable transportation mode. Bikes to be Raffled Off at City of Doral Celebration
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Earth Day
Bikes
Raffle

Industry:
Free

Location:
Doral - Florida - US

DORAL, Fla. - April 18, 2018 - PRLog -- InterContinental at Doral Miami, aTripAdvisor® GreenLeaders™, Florida Green Lodging property, and participant of the Green Key Eco-Rating Program, to sponsor this year's City of Doral Earth Day celebration and will donate 10 bicycles, which will be raffled off to participants who attend the event.

Founded by U.S. Senator Gaylord Nelson in 1970, Earth Day is designed to inspire awareness and appreciation for the earth's environment. The City of Doral celebration will be held on Saturday, April 21 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Downtown Doral Park located at 8395 NW 53 St. To promote creative and sustainable transportation modes, InterContinental at Doral Miami will sponsor the bikes, which will be built by the hotel staff.

The free family event will celebrate Earth Day with art, live music, food trucks, and eco-friendly exhibitors, prizes, kids' activities, recycling services on-site, and the bike giveaway. Earth Day in the Park will provide fun for all ages in the community.

For several years, InterContinental at Doral Miami has participated in Earth Day activities. "Our parent company puts a great deal of emphasis on giving back to the community and the IHG brand promotes that each property be environmentally conscience and be part of making the communities in which we operate a better place," said Randal Pasut, general manager of InterContinental at Doral Miami.

About InterContinental at Doral Miami
InterContinental at Doral Miami is an award-winning, four-star, full-service hotel in Doral, Florida. Situated in the heart of Miami, it is the first-class option for overnight guests. Just 6 miles from Miami International Airport, conveniently located near top shopping destinations, golf courses, and major attractions. The newly renovated, state-of-the-art facility has 265 guest rooms and over 10,000 square feel of top-notch meeting spaces. Owned by Grupo Poma, a family conglomerate with over 35 years in the industry, guests enjoy the benefits of a multi-national brand with international know-how and the local cultural wisdom of a boutique hotel. To make reservations or for more information, visit www.intercontinental.com/atdoralmiami. Follow us on facebook.com/IntercontinentalAtDoralMiami, twitter.com/IC_AtDoralMiami, or Instagram/@intercontinentalatdoralmiami.

Contact
NMG Consulting
***@nmgconsulting.com
End
Source:InterContinental at Doral Miami
Email:***@nmgconsulting.com Email Verified
Tags:Earth Day, Bikes, Raffle
Industry:Free
Location:Doral - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
NMG Consulting PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 18, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share