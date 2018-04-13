InterContinental at Doral Miami Staff to Build & Give Away Bikes this Earth Day

Offers creative and sustainable transportation mode. Bikes to be Raffled Off at City of Doral Celebration

-- InterContinental at Doral Miami, aTripAdvisor®GreenLeaders™, Florida Green Lodging property, and participant of the Green Key Eco-Rating Program, to sponsor this year's City of Doral Earth Day celebration and will donate 10 bicycles, which will be raffled off to participants who attend the event.Founded by U.S. Senator Gaylord Nelson in 1970, Earth Day is designed to inspire awareness and appreciation for the earth's environment. The City of Doral celebration will be held on Saturday, April 21 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Downtown Doral Park located at 8395 NW 53 St. To promote creative and sustainable transportation modes, InterContinental at Doral Miami will sponsor the bikes, which will be built by the hotel staff.The free family event will celebrate Earth Day with art, live music, food trucks, and eco-friendly exhibitors, prizes, kids' activities, recycling services on-site, and the bike giveaway. Earth Day in the Park will provide fun for all ages in the community.For several years, InterContinental at Doral Miami has participated in Earth Day activities. "Our parent company puts a great deal of emphasis on giving back to the community and the IHG brand promotes that each property be environmentally conscience and be part of making the communities in which we operate a better place," said Randal Pasut, general manager of InterContinental at Doral Miami.InterContinental at Doral Miami is an award-winning, four-star, full-service hotel in Doral, Florida. Situated in the heart of Miami, it is the first-class option for overnight guests. Just 6 miles from Miami International Airport, conveniently located near top shopping destinations, golf courses, and major attractions. The newly renovated, state-of-the-art facility has 265 guest rooms and over 10,000 square feel of top-notch meeting spaces. Owned by Grupo Poma, a family conglomerate with over 35 years in the industry, guests enjoy the benefits of a multi-national brand with international know-how and the local cultural wisdom of a boutique hotel. To make reservations or for more information, visit www.intercontinental.com/atdoralmiami. Follow us on facebook.com/IntercontinentalAtDoralMiami, twitter.com/IC_AtDoralMiami, or Instagram/@intercontinentalatdoralmiami.