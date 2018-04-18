News By Tag
Mike Rogers Named New Golf Operations Manager of Raven Golf Club at Snowshoe Resort
"For a golf professional in West Virginia, this is one of the top five or six jobs in the state and I am proud to be associated with Snowshoe Mountain and Up to Par Management at such a wonderful golf course and resort," said Rogers.
With over 20 years experience at both resort and public golf settings, Rogers brings much-needed knowledge and awareness of what works and doesn't work at golf clubs and is excited to bring a fresh start to the course at the Raven. Up to Par and the Raven are delighted to welcome him on board and is confident he'll make a great asset to the property and team.
The Raven has an exciting season ahead, as they will be celebrating their 25th Anniversary and Opening Weekend, May 4 - 6. Groups interested in taking a swing at the Raven for a group golf outing can call 304-572-6500 or 877-441-4386 for more information.
"I am back in the area where I started my golf professional career and I look forward to reconnecting with old friends and meeting new ones," said Rogers.
For more information on the Raven, please visit https://www.snowshoemtn.com/
Located in Snowshoe, W.Va., the Gary Player Signature Raven Golf Club at Snowshoe Mountain Resort provides an impeccable course with gorgeous scenery every step of the way. Raven's course has garnered recognition from GolfWeek magazine, which ranked it as the #2 public course in the state of West Virginia and the #30 public course in the U.S. With long fairways taking advantage of the rolling terrain and tees framed by beautiful vistas, each hole is unique and offers an unmatched golf experience. In addition to an outstanding course, Raven offers several dining facilities, all featuring stunning views of the surrounding mountain range
About Up to Par Management:
Based in Lexington, Va., Up to Par manages golf courses, country clubs, and hotels throughout the United States. The Up to Par portfolio includes golf and country clubs in Virginia, resort golf courses in Virginia and West Virginia, and the historic Robert E. Lee Hotel in Lexington, Va. To learn more about Up to Par Management, visit uptoparmanagement.com.
Contact
Morgan Breeden
***@uptoparmanagement.com
