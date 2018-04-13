 
Industry News





April 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413

Join HomeAid Atlanta's 2018 Essentials Drive

It's easy to help homeless babies and their moms this Mother's Day.
 
 
Join the 2018 Essentials Drive to help homeless babies and their moms.
Join the 2018 Essentials Drive to help homeless babies and their moms.
 
ATLANTA - April 18, 2018 - PRLog -- HomeAid Atlanta's 17th Annual Essentials Drive kicks off on April 30 and runs through May 8 in honor of Mother's Day. The Essentials Drive is a metro Atlanta drive to collect "essentials" such as diapers, baby wipes, baby food and formula for homeless infants and toddlers.  On any night, an estimated 7,500 metro Atlanta residents are homeless, with almost 50% percent them being women and children.  HomeAid Atlanta first launched the Essentials Drive in 2002 in an effort to provide aid to this most vulnerable homeless population. Thanks to community support, the Essentials Drive has collected more than one million essential baby items since 2002, assisting countless babies and moms.

Just before Mother's Day, Atlanta-based UPS will partner with HomeAid Atlanta for the twelfth year by assisting with delivery of donated items.  All donations go to local nonprofit organizations that provide housing and supportive services to homeless infants, toddlers, and their families.  Several of these organizations operate in HomeAid-built facilities.

It's easy to get involved and make a difference this Mother's Day!

·         Donate new diapers, wipes, baby formula, or baby food to the Essentials Drive. Visit www.homeaidatlanta.org for a map of over 60 Atlanta-area drop off locations.

·         Shop for donations online via HomeAid's Target and Amazon baby registries.  Type "HomeAid" for registrant's first name and "Atlanta" for the last name. Shipping charges may apply.

·         Financial contributions to purchase baby items are accepted via www.homeaidatlanta.org, (click DONATE).

This year, donations will go directly to the following organizations and the families they serve:

·         Action Ministries

·         Atlanta Children's Shelter

·         Atlanta Dream Center

·         Atlanta Mission

·         CAPN

·         City of Refuge

·         Decatur Cooperative Ministry

·         The Drake House

·         Family Promise of Hall County

·         HavenATL

·         Helping Mamas

·         HomeStretch

·         House of Dawn

·         Nicholas House

·         Our House

·         Phoenix Pass

·         Rainbow Village

·         Salvation Army- Red Shield Services

·         Sheltering Arms

·         Solomon's Temple

·         United Methodist Children's Home

All donations are tax-deductible as allowed by law. To learn more, visit www.homeaidatlanta.org or contact HomeAid Atlanta at 678.775.1401 or info@homeaidatlanta.org.

HomeAid Atlanta, founded in 2001, is a nonprofit organization that builds new lives for homeless families and individuals through housing and community outreach. HomeAid works in partnership with the building industry, as well as community building organizations, to assist people experiencing homelessness. To date, HomeAid Atlanta has completed over 100 housing, remodel and care day projects at locations that serve victims of domestic violence, teen mothers, veterans and more. HomeAid is the designated charity of the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association. Learn more at www.homeaidatlanta.org.

Mandy Crater, Executive Director
***@homeaidatlanta.org
Click to Share