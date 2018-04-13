News By Tag
Area Agency on Aging offers "Powerful Tools for Caregivers"
Registration is now open for the free six-week program, which helps caregivers learn how to care for others without neglecting themselves. Class size is limited, so advance registration is required for the six-week workshop.
Class size is limited and advance registration is required. Workshops will be presented on six consecutive Tuesdays from 1:00 p.m. until 2:30 pm.
Caring for a loved one can be demanding, stressful, and a strain on physical health. Caregivers often sacrifice their own health and well-being while caring for a partner or family member. As a result, caregivers experience higher than average rates of depression, chronic illness, sleep deprivation, and poor nutrition.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers is an evidence-based program that has been shown to improve self-care, reduce emotional strain, and increase confidence among participants. Workshop attendees also learn about community resources that may provide additional assistance. The May-June workshops are led by Sherry Young, AAASWFL Health & Wellness Coordinator, and JoEllen Keller, AAASWFL volunteer. Both are certified class leaders in Powerful Tools for Caregivers.
For more information or to register for the six-week Powerful Tools for Caregivers workshop, call Sherry Young at 866-413-5337 or email sherry.young@
The Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida is a nonprofit organization serving Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hendry, Lee, and Sarasota Counties. AAASWFL is the state's designated Aging and Disability Resource Center for Southwest Florida. The organization is committed to helping adults ages 60 and over and people with disabilities to live with independence and dignity in their own homes and communities. More information is available at http://www.aaaswfl.org or by calling the toll-free Helpline at 866-413-5337 (866-41-ELDER)
