'Back of the Bookshelf' Podcast Launch
'Back of the Bookshelf' - a new monthly podcast of classic short fiction narrated by author, C.J. Carter-Stephenson.
You will encounter lesser known works by literary giants like Mary Shelley and Guy de Maupassant, and be transported to the fantastical worlds of forgotten pioneers of genre fiction.
The inaugural episode features a story by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, the creator of Sherlock Holmes. It's a thrilling adventure starring the brilliant, but hot-tempered Professor Challenger, vividly brought to life by immersive sound effects and a dramatic sensibility.
The podcast will launch on 1st May 2018 on iTunes, Spotify and other leading sound platforms, with a video version arriving concurrently on YouTube.
http://www.carter-
