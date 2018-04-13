 
Industry News





Thiel College Professor discusses social justice at College Composition and Communication Conference

Assistant Professor of English at Thiel College Melissa Borgia-Askey, P.h.D. presented "All Our Relations: Teaching Social Justice Movements" at the 2018 Conference on College Composition and Communication annual convention in Kansas City, Mo.
 
 
Melissa Borgia-Askey, P.h.D., Assistant Professor of English at Thiel College
GREENVILLE, Pa. - April 18, 2018 - PRLog -- GREENVILLE, Pa.—Melissa Borgia-Askey, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of English at Thiel College, a leading liberal arts college in northwest Pennsylvania, spoke at the 2018 Conference on College Composition and Communication annual convention in Kansas City, Mo.

Each year the convention draws college faculty members from around the world. They gather to hear award-winning speakers, attend presentations by colleagues on the latest innovations in education and network to gain knowledge of best practices in the field. The 2018 convention was held in mid-March.

Borgia-Askey presented "All Our Relations: Teaching Social Justice Movements." She co-represented the American Indian Caucus and was joined by the Queer Caucus, the Arab/Muslim Special Interest Group and the Latinx Caucus at the conference.

Borgia-Aksey teaches courses in rhetoric, composition, and educating English-language learners. She is also an online course designer/instructor of Pennsylvania Department of Education English as a Second Language certification-track courses for teachers.

About Thiel College

Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/) is a private liberal arts institution founded in the Lutheran tradition. Located in Greenville, Pa., the College offers 60 majors and minors, 25 varsity sports, and an 11:1 student-faculty ratio to more than 900 students. A dedicated faculty paired with dynamic research and internship opportunities produce numerous graduate school and job placements. Coeducational from its beginnings, the College celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2016 and remains committed to combining tradition with innovation.

