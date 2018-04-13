The ZYG 808 Brings Down The House At The Mashpee High School Talent Show

Hip-Hop Jazz Percussionist struts his stuff and wins first place in the Mashpee Middle High School Talent Show. Performs song from upcoming album.

-- When you're 14 years old and have already headlined three jazz festivals, performed for crowds of 48,000 people and spent your last summer on tour as opposed to cutting lawns, a high school talent show might seem a bit passé, but not for The ZYG 808. When notices for auditions went up he jumped at the opportunity.Mashpee Middle High School held it's talent show in the Victoria Viera Performing Arts Center to an audience of about 300 people including students and families. Mashpee is a school system that has always been proud of it's gifted music students and the April 12th show was no exception.Among the many acts, Vocalist Shane Barros moved the crowd with his original rap song "Ten Toes Down"; William Henley brought the room to their feet with his rendition of AHA's "Take On Me". Peter DeFrancesco kept the room in stitches with his generic love song. A group simply called 'The Girls' demonstrated instrumental and vocal prowess with their version of Mariah Carey's "Always Be My Baby". The ZYG took to the stage and the room went wild. Dropping into his song "Explanation"from his upcoming album. He ended to a standing ovation.At the end of the night, the winners were announced. The Girls came in 3rd, Peter DeFrancesco came in 2nd and The ZYG 808 was the first place winner of the night. "I was in shock!" explained The ZYG 808 in his post show interview with The Falcon . The ZYG 808 will be the featured performer at Art Is Life Itself @ Haley House in Boston and will be on The Phunk Hits Tour 2018 with The GroovaLottos and other artists, including dates in New York, Boston and the DMV.For more info, visit: