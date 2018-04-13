Don Your Zoot Suit and Join the Garden State Philharmonic For the 1940's Radio Show

An Evening of Pops Music Fun for the Whole Family in Toms River, NJ.

Tune in to W-GSP

Contact

Allison Walter

Managing Director

Garden State Philharmonic

***@gardenstatephilharmonic.org Allison WalterManaging DirectorGarden State Philharmonic

End

-- Thewill harken back to the days when radio was king with their upcomingconcert on Saturday, April 28at 7:00 p.m. at the Jay & Linda Grunin Center for the Arts on the campus of Ocean County College in Toms River, NJ.Led by guest conductor Mark Seto, the program will pay tribute to the toe-tapping sounds heard throughout America in the 1940's. The radio brought the sounds of classical and big band jazz standards into the homes of American's of all classes. The Garden State Philharmonic will bring those sounds to the stage of the Jay & Linda Grunin Center for the Arts, with pieces like, "Selections from" (Gershwin), "Three Dance Episodes from" (Bernstein), "Highlights from" (Ellington), and Artie Shaw's "Concerto for Clarinet". Seto and the Garden State Philharmonic will be joined by clarinetist soloist Angela Shankar.Mark Seto leads a wide-ranging musical life as a conductor, scholar, teacher, and violinist. He is Artistic Director and Conductor of The Chelsea Symphony in New York City and Associate Professor of Music at Connecticut College, where he conducts the college orchestra and teaches music history and theory.In December 2014, he conducted The Chelsea Symphony at Lincoln Center for the red carpet premiere of, the Golden Globe-winning Amazon Original series starring Gael García Bernal, Bernadette Peters, and Malcolm McDowell. Highlights of the 2017-18 season include a popup performance in Times Square to promote the BBC America series, and an Earth Day concert at the American Museum of Natural History featuringby Pulitzer Prize winner John Luther Adams.An active performer and music educator in New York City, Angela Shankar is a native of Cleveland, Ohio. She performs regularly with The Chelsea Symphony in Manhattan, her reed trio Reeds Amis, and Swedish-American folk ensemble, Kalos. The International Double Reed Society invited Reeds Amis to present and perform the unpublished works of Fernande Decruck in Tokyo at the IDRS Conference in August 2015. They recently released their first CD; Reeds Amis, The Reed Trios of Fernande Decruck and it can be purchased and streamed on CD Baby, iTunes, Google Play Music, and Spotify. Kalos toured Boston and New York in 2017 and 2015 after two tours in Sweden (2012, 2014) with Ensemble Evolution as part of the Double It Tour and the Midnight Sun Music Festival.You can see and hear Angela on the Golden Globe winning television series, including a solo passage from Messiaen'sx from the Quartet for the End of Time in Episode 7 of Season 3, which was filmed on Rikers Island. A deeply moving experience, she has since worked behind the scenes to establish a chamber music program for the incarcerated with support of The Chelsea Symphony and the NYC Department of Corrections.Theis the latest program in the Garden State Philharmonic's 62Season Concert Series. The Garden State Philharmonic is conclude its 62Season on May 19with the, featuring Dvorak's,Tickets tomay be purchased by contacting the Garden State Philharmonic Office: 732-255-0460 Monday through Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. They may also be reserved on the Garden State Philharmonic website, www.gardenstatephilharmonic.org.