EcoBusiness Network Announces the Winners of the 2018 EcoBusiness Awards

-- EcoBusiness Network hosted their 3annual EcoBusiness Network Member Celebration today at Deer Creek Golf and Banquet Facility. An integral part of this event was the announcement of the 2018 EBN Award winners.The EBN Awards were introduced in 2017 to acknowledge and celebrate the exceptional efforts and the accomplishments made by local leaders in corporate environmental action. These awards recognise and honour the efforts of the most respected companies in our community, along with their teams, within a diversity of industries, from companies big and small."I am so excited to see how far we have come as an organization supporting business sustainability in Durham Region." Commented Christine Ball, Executive Director Eco Business Network, "Securing the future of our planet for generations to come is a monumental challenge that requires a collective effort, innovation and above all – visionary leadership."EcoBusiness Network is pleased to share the results of the 2018 EBN Awards Ceremony.Recipient: Canada Rubber GroupRecognizes a member who have a well established and dedicated Green Team. Employees are engaged and committed to making a difference in the workplace.Recipient: Durham Condo Corp 120.Recognizes a member who has made significant strides to integrate sustainability into their daily operations and long term business plan.Recipient: Plasti-FabRecognizes new members for incorporating environmentally sustainable business practicesRecipient: The City of PickeringRecognizes a member that has demonstrated leadership in conservation and sustainability and are setting an example for others to followRecipient: General Motors CanadaRecognizes a member and their staff who demonstrate passion and dedication for their local communities and the positive difference they are creating.About EBN: EcoBusiness Network is a social enterprise that develops a growing network of businesses and institutions committed to environmentally responsible best practices. Visit us at http://www.ebnetwork.org