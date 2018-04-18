Dog Mom's Day to be a National Holiday!

NEW YORK
-- Dog moms are finally getting the recognition they deserve with their own national holiday celebrating women and their dogs. Dog Mom's Day will be Saturday May 12, which is the day before Mother's Day. With this separate Dog Mom's Day, dog moms will be celebrated and honored for their love and devotion without being reprimanded for highlighting their pet parenthood on Mother's Day.
"Parenthood of all kinds will now be cherished without consequence, whether you celebrate with macaroni necklaces or slobbery kisses," said Casey Isaacson, CCO and Co-Founder of Dig.
Dog moms have been asking for a Dog Mom's Day with this Change.org petition
DogMomsDay) spearheaded by Dig – The Dog Person's Dating App, on social media, and on dog blogs for years. Creating this separate day will emphasize the respect for all moms and their right to showcase the love of their kids – fur or not.
This national holiday is essential as more women trade in bottles for barks. Government data shows many millennials are choosing to go human child-free
or delay having babies until later in life. At the same time, dog ownership and pet industry expenditures continue to rise, and it's affecting other major facets of society. According to Market Watch and Trust for Public Land
"Dog parks are among the fastest-growing amenities in the 100 largest U.S. cities' park systems," and one third of Millennials who bought their first home were influenced by the need to have space for their dog
news-releases/
suntrust-survey-
mortgages-are-
going-to-the-
dogs-300493476.html)
according to SunTrust Mortgage.
"Dogs have gone from outdoor pets to preferred members of the family," said Leigh Isaacson, CEO of Dig – The Dog Person's Dating App. "It's a unique and visceral bond that affects our home and social life. It's not the same relationship we celebrate on Mother's Day, but to many of us – it is just as important. It deserves to be recognized with its own day for dog moms to be appreciated."
Dog moms and their pups in NYC can celebrate the inaugural Dog Mom's Day at d.b.a on Saturday, May 12 from 2 PM – 5 PM. Drinks are free when you download or share Dig – The Dog Person's Dating App. Reserve free tickets here: dogmomsday.eventbrite.com.
Look for information about Dog Dad's Day coming up Saturday, June 16! Additional photos and videos
open?id=1fDCmO4-
JdiuMz66PCePco-
for Dog Mom's Day are available for download and sharing. All dogs featured are available for adoption from New Orleans area shelters.About Dig – The Dog Person's Dating App
Dig is an iOS dating app
us/app/dig-dog-
persons-dating-
app/id1341103281?
for dog lovers and dog owners. If you're lucky enough to own a pup, you know that things never work out with someone if they're not as into your dog as you are. So, Dig founders Casey and Leigh Isaacson built the first dating app that connects dog people based on what's most important to them. Dig has unique features to help plan a dog friendly date, features a daily deal from pet companies, and promotes rescue and foster groups at all Dig events. Learn more about Dig at DigDates.com or bit.ly/DigDates.