 
News By Tag
* Dog Mom Day
* Dig Dates
* Pet Dating App
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Pets
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413


Dog Mom's Day to be a National Holiday!

The day before Mother's Day will officially celebrate dog moms, foster dog moms and future dog moms.
 
 
Dog Mom's Day
Dog Mom's Day
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Dog Mom Day
Dig Dates
Pet Dating App

Industry:
Pets

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Events

NEW YORK - April 18, 2018 - PRLog -- Dog moms are finally getting the recognition they deserve with their own national holiday celebrating women and their dogs. Dog Mom's Day will be Saturday May 12, which is the day before Mother's Day. With this separate Dog Mom's Day, dog moms will be celebrated and honored for their love and devotion without being reprimanded for highlighting their pet parenthood on Mother's Day.

"Parenthood of all kinds will now be cherished without consequence, whether you celebrate with macaroni necklaces or slobbery kisses," said Casey Isaacson, CCO and Co-Founder of Dig.


Dog moms have been asking for a Dog Mom's Day with this Change.org petition (http://bit.ly/DogMomsDay) spearheaded by Dig – The Dog Person's Dating App, on social media, and on dog blogs for years. Creating this separate day will emphasize the respect for all moms and their right to showcase the love of their kids – fur or not.

This national holiday is essential as more women trade in bottles for barks. Government data shows many millennials are choosing to go human child-free (https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/nvsr/nvsr62/nvsr62_09.pdf) or delay having babies until later in life. At the same time, dog ownership and pet industry expenditures continue to rise, and it's affecting other major facets of society. According to Market Watch and Trust for Public Land (https://www.marketwatch.com/story/these-housing-markets-a...), "Dog parks are among the fastest-growing amenities in the 100 largest U.S. cities' park systems," and one third of Millennials who bought their first home were influenced by the need to have space for their dog (http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/suntrust-survey-mortgages-are-going-to-the-dogs-300493476.html) according to SunTrust Mortgage.

"Dogs have gone from outdoor pets to preferred members of the family," said Leigh Isaacson, CEO of Dig – The Dog Person's Dating App. "It's a unique and visceral bond that affects our home and social life. It's not the same relationship we celebrate on Mother's Day, but to many of us – it is just as important. It deserves to be recognized with its own day for dog moms to be appreciated."

Dog moms and their pups in NYC can celebrate the inaugural Dog Mom's Day at d.b.a on Saturday, May 12 from 2 PM – 5 PM. Drinks are free when you download or share Dig – The Dog Person's Dating App. Reserve free tickets here: dogmomsday.eventbrite.com.

Look for information about Dog Dad's Day coming up Saturday, June 16! Additional photos and videos (https://drive.google.com/open?id=1fDCmO4-JdiuMz66PCePco-ow3UDVJT8F) for Dog Mom's Day are available for download and sharing. All dogs featured are available for adoption from New Orleans area shelters.

About Dig – The Dog Person's Dating App

Dig is an iOS dating app (https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/dig-dog-persons-dating-app/id1341103281?mt=8) for dog lovers and dog owners. If you're lucky enough to own a pup, you know that things never work out with someone if they're not as into your dog as you are. So, Dig founders Casey and Leigh Isaacson built the first dating app that connects dog people based on what's most important to them. Dig has unique features to help plan a dog friendly date, features a daily deal from pet companies, and promotes rescue and foster groups at all Dig events. Learn more about Dig at DigDates.com or bit.ly/DigDates.

Contact
Dana Humphrey
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Whitegate PR INC
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Dog Mom Day, Dig Dates, Pet Dating App
Industry:Pets
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 18, 2018
Whitegate PR PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 18, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share