I Grow Chicago's Earth Day Celebration will Provide 100 New Mattresses to Englewood Children
Partnership with Ashley Furniture Homestore Hope to Dream Initiative Believes Every Child should have a Bed to Call Their Own
"Earth Day is the perfect day to celebrate this partnership because environmental justice means feeling safe where you plant your feet and lay your head," says Zelda Mayer, Director of Development of I Grow Chicago. "As we celebrate the earth with our neighbors, it is important that we not only teach sustainability, but also build a sense of connection and safety in the environment. This means that during Earth Day, we must talk about violence, poverty, policing, and resource access as we plant flowers, clean the block, and prepare our farm."
Interested parties are welcome to attend the celebration at I Grow Chicago's Peace Campus. The service day will begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 22, located at 6402 S. Honore St. in Chicago.
Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the Peace Campus and learn more about I Grow Chicago's mission to take Englewood from surviving to thriving.
Ashley Furniture Homestore started the Hope to Dream initiative to donate beds to underserved children and raise awareness of the importance of sleep in a child's growth and development. A portion of every mattress purchased at Ashley Homestore supports this worldwide initiative.
To learn more about I Grow Chicago, click here (https://www.igrowchicago.org/
To learn more about Ashley Furniture Homestore Hope to Dream initiative, click here (https://www.ashleyfurniturehomestore.com/
About I Grow
In 2012, Robbin Carroll founded I Grow Chicago to address the root causes of trauma in the Englewood community. As a 501(c)3 organization, I Grow Chicago's mission is to create an environment that fosters wellness, justice and dignity for all. Through community connection, skill building, and resource access, I Grow Chicago promotes collective healing and empowerment. I Grow Chicago is supported through many sponsorships from the local community. For more information, visit: http://www.igrowchicago.org/
Contact
I Grow Chicago
***@igrowchicago.org
End
