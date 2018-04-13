News By Tag
WOA Entertainment Announces Upcoming Launch of Mainstream Compilation Independent No.1's Vol.8
The WOA Entertainment Group has announced release dates for the 8th edition of their best selling multi genre annual compilation album Independent No.1's, compiled by platinum selling MTV EMA Nominated producer and artist Oliver Sean.
Conceptualised and Produced by Leicester based Platinum Selling MTV Europe Music Awards Nominee Oliver Sean, the album has had great success through the years including being selected for the Grammy Awards best packaging nomination ballots and various radio charts. The Independent No.1's album has always been a non profit album where 10,000 promotional copies are replicated and distributed for free to Radio, venues, resorts, restaurants and as giveaways to fans with the sole purpose of promoting the breakthrough artists selected by the WOA Entertainment team. The artists are selected via WOA Entertainment's syndicated shows - WOAFM99 Radio Show and the WOA TV Show, which promotes multi genre independent musicians across commercial radio and tv networks in the region and select acts from the WOA Records elite roster of artists.
"The Independent No.1's is a project we began in 2008 at the Annual WOA International Music Festival and Tour in association with Vh1 with great support from fans" says W.O.A Entertainment Group Marketing Head, Wanda Alvares, "the compilation initially focused on the artists that were signed to the WOA Records elite roster, however since 2013 we have featured breakthrough Independent and DIY artists from around the world, which in turn has brought into focus wonderfully talented artists that would otherwise not have main stream access in regions like India, Dubai and other major emerging music markets"
The breakthrough artist's featured on the Independent No.1's Vol.8 are critically acclaimed New Jersey singer songwriter Joseph Pagano, Swedish post grunge rocker Stonesilk, Chicago based Americana artist Rich Krueger, legendary Canadian 80's songwriter and producer Silent Stranger, Award winning Country songstress Christine P VanHoy and several other breakthrough Independent Artists including:
Earnest Williams (RnB)
Mick J Clark (Pop Rock)
Daddy Warbucks (Americana)
Shelby Blondell (Pop)
Alicia Champion (Rock)
The Rich Collective (Pop)
KC Charlesworth (Folk)
Lisa Panagos (Pop/Dance)
Tankerays (Alt Rock)
WTS (RnB/Hip Hop)
DeDe Wedekind (Pop)
Anne Tan (Pop)
The Independent No.1's Vol.8 compilation Album will be available for preorder on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and various other online and offline stores in April.
To find out more about the Independent No.1's compilation visit http://www.goachilloutzone.com/
About W.O.A Entertainment
Formed in 1998 by Patinum Selling Artist and Producer Oliver Sean, the W.O.A Entertainment Group is a global entertainment company that continues to lead the way when it comes to how music should be promoted. They are pioneering international music in India and Dubai and are now synonymous with the region. Their enviable reputation at opening up new possibilities means that they are the go-to company for independent artists wishing a truly international presence. http://www.woarecords.com
Contact
W.O.A International
***@woarecords.com
