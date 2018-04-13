News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Greater Twin Cities Honda Dealers Donate $5,000 to Burnsville High School
Dan Resch, general manager of Walser Honda, said, "We have a long-standing relationship with Burnsville High School. And, when it was our turn to select a school for the 'Life is Better Thanks to Greater Twin Cities Honda Dealers' campaign, the choice was easy."
Along with Resch, Nancy Warner, Walser Foundation's Director; Kathy Funston, Ed.D, Burnsville High School's Director of Strategic Partnerships and Pathways; and Burnsville High School Superintendent, Cindy Amoroso, were in attendance for the check presentation ceremony.
Since 2016, the Walser Foundation has supported Burnsville High School through donations to the school's automotive program. To date, the foundation has given $275,000 to upgrade the program, and provide the same state-of-the-
Beyond the donation, the Walser Group has maintained a continued partnership with the Burnsville-Eagan-
"The automotive technology field provides more than 10,000 specialized jobs in Minnesota," said Amoroso. "Through our specialized, redesigned high school programs, we are able to offer a series of classes, [such as the] Engine and Automotive Technology pathway [where] students can explore careers, prepare for post-secondary education, or find work after high school."
To date, the GTCHDA has donated $25,000 to local schools. To learn more about GTCHDA's community involvement, please visit the GTCHDA Facebook page and YouTube channel.
About the Greater Twin Cities Honda Dealers: The Greater Twin Cities Honda Dealers consists of eight Honda dealers serving the greater Twin Cities area, including Buerkle Honda, Inver Grove Honda, Luther Brookdale Honda, Luther Honda of St. Cloud, Luther Hopkins Honda, Mills Honda, Richfield Bloomington Honda, and Walser Honda. Learn more at https://www.GreaterTwinCitiesHondaDealers.com.
Contact
Alexa Stanco
***@tier10.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse