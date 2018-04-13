CFO Strategic Partners grows team with support staff

Kristin Holt joins the chief financial officer outsourcing firm

-- CFO Strategic Partners recently hired an administrative assistant to its rapidly growing team. Kristin Holt brings more than a decade of experience in the customer service industry and six years of health care administrative experience.Holt embodies a focus on customer satisfaction, marketing and sales in her career. She values working as a team, which was her biggest draw toward CFO Strategic Partners. CFO Strategic Partners' open floor plan and collaborative working spaces help foster teamwork and professional growth."CFO Strategic Partners has many amazing values that I'm excited to be a part of," says Holt. "The company's mission to enrich lives is something I personally work toward, and I'm excited to be able to give back in the workplace as well."Holt regularly volunteers with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 100 Woman Strong and Cents of Relief.After earning certifications from the Florida College of Natural Health and the Greater Orlando Dental Assisting School, Holt is continuing her education with Valencia College by pursuing a degree in business administration.CFO Strategic Partners provides tailored CFO services, strategic financial vision and knowledge to hundreds of clients in a variety of industries.CFO Strategic Partners was founded in August 1999 to provide chief financial services to middle-market sized organizations. By providing a flexible and scalable solution without sacrificing talent, qualifications and commitment, CFO Strategic Partners helps organizations in many industries meet their goals and fulfill their needs. CFO Strategic Partners gives growing financial bench strength and a decided advantage over competitors as they're given the collective talent of many high-quality CFOs. For more information, call (407) 426-8288 or visit www.cfosp.com.