Industry News





April 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413


Advanced Core Concepts Announces Partnership with Keystone Synergistic Enterprises

Advanced Core Concepts adds large format additive manufacturing and metallurgical engineering services to existing technical services portfolio
 
 
Advanced Core Concepts
Advanced Core Concepts
 
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. - April 18, 2018 - PRLog -- Advanced Core Concepts(ACC)announces an investment and partnership with Keystone Synergistic Enterprises(Keystone), a Florida-based additive manufacturing and metallurgical services firm. Keystone specializes in aerospace and defense alloys and manufacturing to include large format additive manufacturing, friction stir welding, and metal joining methods. The ACC investment and partnership enables Keystone to further qualify and commercialize the key technologies developed and matured through its research and development over the last 15 years. With ACC, Keystone will accelerate and broaden its ability to manufacture production hardware and serve customers throughout the product life cycle – from technology development through production and aftermarket service.

The partnership enables ACC to strengthen its position as a small business provider of technical services while also serving its customers' increasing needs for sustainment to include repair and replacement hardware and the manufacture of complex high-performance components such as rocket engine nozzles. Headquartered in Warner Robins, Georgia with an additional corporate office in Torrance, California, ACC will provide capabilities and infrastructure to support Keystone's growth and development. ACC employs over 260 personnel and has a national presence supporting programs within the aerospace and broader national security sectors.

Trase Travers, Chief Executive Officer of ACC states, "In Keystone, we have a partner with strong capabilities in large format additive manufacturing for aerospace and defense applications. One of Keystone's strengths is the development of a robust modular equipment additive manufacturing approach able to be containerized and deployed for in-the-field use – a great feature for our defense customers. Additionally, Keystone's ability to sense and control the deposition process for a multitude of advanced alloys creates products of unparalleled material quality that, unlike other 3D printing methods, can be applied for all aerospace use cases. We look forward to working with Ray and Bryant Walker and Keystone's talented team to grow both companies and provide exceptional services and products to our customers."

"Keystone is pleased to partner with ACC," added Bryant Walker, President of Keystone. "ACC is a highly-regarded company with an excellent reputation and leadership team. The partnership's combined resources enable Keystone to commercialize our technologies, adding critical manufacturing capacity and infrastructure to meet production demands.  Assuring ourselves, and more importantly assuring our customers, that we can capture our abundant opportunities for growth."

About Advanced Core Concepts

Advanced Core Concepts is an innovative small business provider of complex analytical engineering and software development services, software modeling solutions, risk mitigation analysis, engineering research and development support, technical and programmatic support, logistics and sustainment services, Foreign Military Sales support, additive manufacturing, and information technology and cyber solutions. For additional information, please visit www.advancedcoreholdings.com.

About Keystone Synergistic Enterprises

Keystone Synergistic Enterprises is a highly-capable engineering and technology company specializing in the development and deployment of innovative metal processing technologies, particularly metal joining and deposition. The Company's core competencies include metal joining through friction stir welding ("FSW") and thermal stir welding ("TSW"); metal deposition to build 3D shapes directly from computer aided design ("CAD") files; materials processing; reconstructive repair of complex components; titanium, nickel, and aluminum alloy metallurgy; and 3D printing of thermoplastics. Keystone's technologies directly support the fabrication of components for lightweight structures for propulsion systems, airframe and space structures, mobile weapons and armament, as well as structural components and subcomponents for shipbuilding. Specifically, the Company has excellent capabilities and a historical track record in the areas of liquid-fueled rocket engine nozzles, integrally-bladed rotors of aircraft turbine engines, and high-performance alloy products used in defense applications.  For additional information, please visit www.keystonehq.com.

Please direct company-related inquiries to Bill Gow, General Manager of ACC, at; bill.gow@advancedcoreconcepts.com.

Claire Kelly
