Vanacore Homes Earns Top Awards in Flagler and Volusia Parades of Homes
At the Flagler awards ceremony, hosted by the Flagler Home Builders Association, the company was honored three times this year and have been each year for more than a decade. The awards included two Grand Awards for spectacular Palm Coast model homes:
· 1st place Realtor Choice - The Paris IV
· Grand Award - The Waterford
· Grand Award - The Paris IV
The Waterford
Located in Scottsmoor at Halifax Plantation in Ormond Beach, the Waterford golf villas feature 1717 sq. ft and are three-bedroom, two-bath units with a two-car garage. The subdivision comprised of 160 home sites, allow residents to enjoy golf course or water views along with community activities, including Pickleball courts and a practice putting green, plus all the conveniences found within the Halifax Plantation Shopping Village.
Paris IV
The Paris IV features 2,331 sq. ft. of living space with three bedrooms, two full baths and one half baths, a study/flex room and a three-car garage.
At the Volusia awards ceremony, hosted by the Volusia Building Industry Association, the company received multiple awards as well, including:
· Grand Award – Golf Course Community: Halifax Plantation
· Reserve Grand Award - Duplex/Golf Villas $300k-$350k:
Halifax Plantation
Halifax Plantation is a beautiful and lush golf course community that features estate home sites and attractive amenities. With golf villas, estate homes, and a variety of home models, homeowners can choose from ample options with lakefront, nature preserve, or golf course views. This fantastic community is just three miles from the ocean, surrounded by Tomoka State Park, the beautiful Bulow Plantation and its own shopping center.
"The Vanacore Homes family prides itself on quality and excellence, so it is a great honor to be recognized for that excellence again this year," said Todd Vanacore. "We are grateful to all the judges who voted for us as well as all the community members and visitors who viewed our models during the Parades."
To learn more, you may contact Vanacore Homes by phone at (386) 672-8285 or visit them online at www.vanacorehomes.com or https://www.facebook.com/
Founded in 1991 by brothers Scott and Todd Vanacore, Vanacore Homes has developed a tradition of building quality homes, having constructed nearly 2,500 homes in Volusia and Flagler Counties. As Volusia County natives, the brothers formed the company to continue their family legacy, which is firmly rooted in both real estate and construction in Volusia and Flagler Counties. The brothers are true craftsmen and have developed a company culture that prides itself on providing a quality experience at every level of the home building process and delivering value that will last a lifetime. Vanacore has current construction projects in the following local communities:
Contact
Nancy Collins
***@vanacorehomes.com
