Information Security Forum Wins Editor's Choice Award at SC Awards 2018
"At the ISF, we consider GDPR to be the biggest shake-up of global privacy law in decades as it redefines the scope of EU data protection legislation, forcing organizations worldwide to comply with its requirements,"
In September, 2017, the ISF released the ISF GDPR Implementation Guide, the organizations latest digest which presents best practices for guiding a compliance program ahead of the GDPR. The GDPR Implementation Guide builds on the ISF digest, Preparing for the General Data Protection Regulation, which summarizes the key requirements of the new legislation and lists the questions an organization needs to address to understand its GDPR readiness. The GDPR Implementation Guide presents the ISF Approach for GDPR Compliance (the ISF Approach) in two phases:
• Phase A: PREPARE by discovering personal data, determining compliance status and defining the scope of a GDPR compliance programme.
• Phase B: IMPLEMENT the GDPR requirements to demonstrate sufficient levels of compliance.
The ISF, in collaboration with ISF Members and other experts, has developed a structured method for achieving sufficient levels of compliance with the GDPR requirements. The ISF Approach focuses on key compliance actions that includes guidance required for an implementation plan, which can be embedded in a continuous improvement cycle. It is supplemented with practical actions, insightful tips and reusable templates to accelerate compliance.
"The Information Security Forum is a shining example of leadership for the entire information security industry," said Illena Armstrong, VP, editorial, SC Media. "The Editor's Choice category of the SC Awards is continually evolving to recognize those who stop threats and educate the industry on best practices for protecting sensitive information."
The SC Awards are recognized throughout the cybersecurity industry and are the crowning achievement for IT security professionals and products. Each year, hundreds of applications are reviewed and narrowed down to a select group of finalists that represent the best solutions and services and the professionals working around the clock to protect today's businesses from an ever-changing landscape of security threats. Based on information culled from SC Media events, through research conducted by the SC Media editorial team for various features and news articles, and conversations with and feedback from readers, analysts, vendors and the Editorial Advisory Board of SC Magazine, the Editor's Choice award is given to a group, person, company or product at the discretion of SC Magazine's VP of editorial. For more information, and a detailed list of categories, finalists and winners, please visit http://www.scmagazine.com/
The GDPR Implementation Guide is intended primarily for data protection and privacy practitioners, IT, information risk and security professionals responsible for, or supporting, a GDPR compliance program. Organizations should consider the ISF resources related to this Guide including Preparing for the General Data Protection Regulation – Digest, The Standard of Good Practice for Information Security 2016 and Protecting the Crown Jewels: How to secure mission-critical information assets. Additional information is available now to ISF Member companies via the ISF website (http://www.securityforum.org/
About the Information Security Forum
Founded in 1989, the Information Security Forum (ISF) is an independent, not-for-profit association of leading organizations from around the world. The organization is dedicated to investigating, clarifying and resolving key issues in cyber, information security and risk management and developing best practice methodologies, processes and solutions that meet the business needs of its Members.
ISF Members benefit from harnessing and sharing in-depth knowledge and practical experience drawn from within their organizations and developed through an extensive research and work program. The ISF provides a confidential forum and framework, which ensures that Members adopt leading-edge information security strategies and solutions. By working together, ISF Members avoid the major expenditure required to reach the same goals on their own. Consultancy services are available and provide ISF Members and Non-Members with the opportunity to purchase short-term, professional support activities to supplement the implementation of ISF products.
For more information on ISF membership, please visit https://www.securityforum.org/
About SC Media
SC Media is cybersecurity. For over 25 years, they have armed information security professionals with in-depth and unbiased information through timely news, comprehensive analysis, cutting-edge features, contributions from thought leaders, and independent product reviews in partnership with and for top-level information security executives and their technical teams.
In addition to their comprehensive website, SC Media offers magazines, eBooks, and newsletters. They also host digital and live events such as SC Awards and RiskSec NY (https://www.risksecny.com/)
