Lineage: A Piano Recital by Deborah Grimmett in Toronto

As part of her multiple-city tour across Canada and UK, New York City based pianist, Deborah Grimmett, performs at the Ernest Balmer Studio in Toronto, ON

Deborah Grimmett Toronto Recital - Ernest Balmer S

Contact

Piano Pinnacle

***@pianopinnacle.com Piano Pinnacle

End

-- New York City based Canadian-British pianist,, is performing multiple solo piano recitals across Canada and the United Kingdom. On, she will be the first pianist to present a full solo piano recital on the $225,000 Imperial Bösendorfer piano housed at The Ernest Balmer Studio in Toronto's Distillery District.Entitled Lineage, the concert programme explores the ways in which pre-existing music inspired and influenced composers of various stylistic periods. The repertoire includes works by Brahms, Debussy, Respighi, Ligeti, Irish composer Rhoda Coghill, and Iranian-Canadian composer, Iman Habibi.Described as "electric" and "absolutely breathtaking,"(CiTR radio), and "a true tour de force" (Musetta Stone), pianist's performances have been heard throughout North America and Europe in major concert halls such as the Orpheum Theater, and the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts (Canada), Auditorium Santa Croce (Italy), Norges Musikkhøgskole (Norway), Espace Carpeaux (France), Ganz Hall, and Sherman Clay Steinway Hall (US). She has appeared in concert with Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, Dearborn Symphony Orchestra, Ann Arbor Camerata, Dexter Orchestra, and NOVO Ensemble, among others. Ms. Grimmett's performances and interviews have been broadcast on CiTR and South Carolina Public radios. She is well-known for her collaborations with composer-pianist Iman Habibi. In 2010, the couple formed a piano duo, Piano Pinnacle, which has won several international prizes including the First Prize at the United States International Duo Piano Competition, and the Second Prize and Audience Choice Awards at Northwest International Piano Ensemble Competition.Location: Ernest Balmer Studio (9 Trinity Road #316), Toronto, ONTime: Friday, May 25, 2018, 8pmTickets: Adults: $20 - Students/Seniors:$10