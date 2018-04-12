News By Tag
John Fahr, Ph.D., Director, Resolution Economics Group, LLC to Speak at TKG's Event
About John Fahr, Ph.D
John Fahr is a Director at Resolution Economics, LLC, an economic consulting firm with offices in Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and New York.
Dr. Fahr has conducted statistical analyses covering all aspects of employment discrimination cases, including compensation, hiring, promotion, termination. His work focuses on the construction and analysis of large, complex databases using economic and statistical techniques, as well as calculating damages and providing on-going monitoring of employment decisions. Dr. Fahr also has extensive experience in the application of statistical techniques to FLSA wage and hour cases. His clients include Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and single-plaintiffs. In addition to his employment-related work, Dr. Fahr has several publications in the field of health economics as well as experience in the analysis of medical claims, including the identification of potential fraud, waste, and abuse.
Dr. Fahr holds a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of California, Los Angeles.
About Resolution Economics Group, LLC
Resolution Economics provides sophisticated economic, statistical and financial analyses, forensic investigations, forensic technology, dispute advisory, expert testimony, and specialized technology and analytic solutions to leading law firms, Fortune 500 companies, and government agencies.
The firm has provided expert testimony in class-action, multi-plaintiff and single plaintiff employment matters alleging discrimination in employment practices on the basis of age, race, gender, national origin, and ethnicity. The experts at Resolution Economics have managed complex, high profile litigation and compliance matters, many of which were national in scope. The Labor and Employment team is one of the most experienced in the nation at analyzing class certification and merits issues in class-action discrimination disputes and are experienced in handling complex wage and hour matters as well. The firm also provides assistance in information management, statistical sampling, and statistical analysis, as well as data collection, surveys, and observation studies.
Event Synopsis:
Every company is at risk of being sued in a class action litigation. The risk is even higher with the increasing amount of copycat class litigation being filed. For instance, once marketing claims have been filed in, it will now be easier for other plaintiffs to copy the same class action and file it against other companies that sell similar products. This implies that a class litigation against one's competitor should serve as a wake-up call.
In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders assembled by The Knowledge Group will help companies understand the important aspects of this significant topic. They will provide an in-depth discussion of the class action litigation landscape in 2018 and will address common class action challenges faced by companies. Speakers will also offer best business practices that companies should implement to mitigate the risks of becoming a class action lawsuit defendant.
Key topics include:
· Class Action Litigation – Recent Trends and Developments
· Risks and Challenges for Businesses
· Class Action in the 2018 Landscape
· Strategies in Minimizing Risks and Challenges
· Best Business Practices
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org
