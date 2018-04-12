News By Tag
Carole Amidon, Associate Director, Berkeley Research Group to Speak at TKG's Event
About Carole Amidon
Carole Amidon specializes in economic and statistical analyses for labor and employment matters. She routinely provides statistical analyses with regard to allegations of race, gender, ethnicity, religion, and age discrimination in hiring, promotion, termination, and compensation.
Dr. Amidon has provided testimony in an Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) investigation regarding compensation analysis. In other OFCCP investigations, she has analyzed issues of hiring, compensation, promotion, and termination. She was the managing editor of the Illinois Statistical Abstract during graduate school and published articles in the Illinois Business Review.
About Berkeley Research Group
Berkeley Research Group is a leading global strategic advisory and expert consulting firm that provides independent advice, data analytics, valuation, authoritative studies, expert testimony, investigations, transaction advisory, restructuring services, and regulatory and dispute consulting to Fortune 500 corporations, financial institutions, government agencies, major law firms, and regulatory bodies around the world.
BRG experts and consultants combine intellectual rigor with practical, real-world experience and an in-depth understanding of industries and markets. Their expertise spans economics and finance, data analytics and statistics, and public policy in many of the major sectors of our economy, including healthcare, banking, information technology, energy, construction, and real estate.
Event Synopsis:
Every company is at risk of being sued in a class action litigation. The risk is even higher with the increasing amount of copycat class litigation being filed. For instance, once marketing claims have been filed in, it will now be easier for other plaintiffs to copy the same class action and file it against other companies that sell similar products. This implies that a class litigation against one's competitor should serve as a wake-up call.
In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders assembled by The Knowledge Group will help companies understand the important aspects of this significant topic. They will provide an in-depth discussion of the class action litigation landscape in 2018 and will address common class action challenges faced by companies. Speakers will also offer best business practices that companies should implement to mitigate the risks of becoming a class action lawsuit defendant.
Key topics include:
· Class Action Litigation – Recent Trends and Developments
· Risks and Challenges for Businesses
· Class Action in the 2018 Landscape
· Strategies in Minimizing Risks and Challenges
· Best Business Practices
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org
