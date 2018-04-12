News By Tag
Grand Opening of Limone and Amarena Neighborhoods at Tree Farm on April 21st
Developed by CalAtlantic Homes, A Lennar Company, Tree Farm is a new masterplanned community set on an historic property in the western edge of Santa Barbara. Tree Farm's five new home neighborhoods offer a wide range of residential choices in a 26-acre legacy setting flanked by large canopy oak trees, a winding creek and picturesque terrain.
"Limone and Amarena at Tree Farm present a limited opportunity for homeshoppers to own a brand-new home in a community that is rich in heritage and enjoys the laid-back lifestyle of Coastal California,"
Limone at Tree Farm is comprised of 18 luxury single-family homes ranging from approximately 2,865 to 3,239 square feet with four bedrooms, three to four and one-half bathrooms, bonus room and two-car garage plus storage.
Amarena at Tree Farm
Both neighborhoods enjoy access to Tree Farm's community amenities, including a naturalized park, walking and biking trails, a resort-style recreation center, swimming pool and spa, fitness facility, a multi-function room and inviting outdoor gathering areas enhanced by BBQ and dining.
In addition to the neighborhood's beautiful architecture, native trees help beautifully frame the family-friendly community. Homesites are conveniently situated near popular shopping and dining, sandy beaches, the 101 Freeway and major employment centers such as the University of California at Santa Barbara. For families, Tree Farm is part of one of Santa Barbara County's most acclaimed school districts with the highly-rated Kellogg Elementary School, Goleta Valley Junior High and Dos Pueblos High School.
Visit the Welcome Home Center to tour the model homes and experience the grandiose lifestyle offered. Tree Farm is located at Merida Drive and Tree Farm Lane in Santa Barbara. Visit www.lennar.com or call 805-220-0926 to learn more.
National homebuilders Lennar and CalAtlantic have merged to combine forces, positioning the company as the leading homebuilder in the nation. CalAtlantic Homes has joined Lennar's Family of Companies with a united vision of providing quality and value to families across the country as they move into the next stage of their lives with a new home. Homeshoppers now have more choices in innovative home designs, amenity-rich neighborhoods and quality construction across Coastal California markets and beyond.
Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title insurance and closing services for both buyers of Lennar's homes and others. Lennar's Rialto segment is a vertically integrated asset management platform focused on investing throughout the commercial real estate capital structure. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. Previous press releases and further information about Lennar may be obtained at the "Investor Relations" section of Lennar's website, www.lennar.com.
Valerie Sheets
valerie.sheets@
9492830202
