Aqua League Music calls it quits
The music production collective have disbanded after six years
As the Aqua League, the music producers have released several EPs and full length instrumental projects. Their debut LP The Repositioning showcased some of New York's finest talent. They would continue to work with artists and provide music support to acts like DJ Illside of Illside Entertainment. Projects such as Live It Up, Don't Hate, Get With It or Get Left, Beach is Watchin', and the acclaimed Coming Straight From Da Realside series all featured work by the New York based beatmakers. Most notably was their 2015 offering Mosaic which showcased the group's musical influences of Jazz, Soul, R&B and Hip-Hop.
Music by the collective has been featured and supported shows like Blue Bloods (CBS), Millionaire Matchmaker (VH1), Cribs, Pimp my Ride, Super Sweet Sixteen, Made, True Life (MTV, MTV2), Ray Donovan (Showtime), First Look: Straight Outta Compton (HBO), Universal Pictures Fast Five (2011), Fast & Furious 6 (2013) and Despicable Me 2 (2013).
In 2012, Kareem Knight and Doug Simpson were the recipients of the ASCAP Plus Award, an award from the performing rights organization, which recognizes a songwriter's creative contribution to American music.
Music director, conductor and musician Onreé Gill and music producer Colliweedz (Collin Davis) would later join the collective.
Founding member Kareem Knight (IG: @Creative_Produce)
Doug Simpson (IG, Twitter: @DougIHMG) stated on Twitter, "Figured I'd share with my fam first. Aqua League Music is a wrap. Couldn't have worked with a better band of brothers."
Individually, the producers and songwriters plan to continue their work spanning, film, television and multimedia.
Recently, Doug's song "Numb" from his LP Rough Draught was featured in an episode of the hit television show Grown-ish (ABC/Freeform)
Stream the One Bedroom Movie Soundtrack on Spotify now: https://spoti.fi/
