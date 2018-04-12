 
Industry News





April 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
18171615141312


Aqua League Music calls it quits

The music production collective have disbanded after six years
 
 
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - April 17, 2018 - PRLog -- Ironhorse Music Group has announced that their in-house music production and songwriting team, The Aqua League (IG: AquaLeagueMusic) has disbanded.

As the Aqua League, the music producers have released several EPs and full length instrumental projects. Their debut LP The Repositioning showcased some of New York's finest talent. They would continue to work with artists and provide music support to acts like DJ Illside of Illside Entertainment. Projects such as Live It Up, Don't Hate, Get With It or Get Left, Beach is Watchin', and the acclaimed Coming Straight From Da Realside series all featured work by the New York based beatmakers. Most notably was their 2015 offering Mosaic which showcased the group's musical influences of Jazz, Soul, R&B and Hip-Hop.

Music by the collective has been featured and supported shows like Blue Bloods (CBS), Millionaire Matchmaker (VH1), Cribs, Pimp my Ride, Super Sweet Sixteen, Made, True Life (MTV, MTV2), Ray Donovan (Showtime), First Look: Straight Outta Compton (HBO), Universal Pictures Fast Five (2011), Fast & Furious 6 (2013) and Despicable Me 2 (2013).

In 2012, Kareem Knight and Doug Simpson were the recipients of the ASCAP Plus Award, an award from the performing rights organization, which recognizes a songwriter's creative contribution to American music.

Music director, conductor and musician Onreé Gill and music producer Colliweedz (Collin Davis) would later join the collective.

Founding member Kareem Knight (IG: @Creative_Produce) posted to his Instagram feed stating, "Just wanted to give ya'll a heads up that The Aqua League is no more. I know it's stale news, but I just wanted to thank everyone that supported the team and took the time out to listen to the work that was done. Careers aren't over, we just have to put the lion to sleep."

Doug Simpson (IG, Twitter: @DougIHMG) stated on Twitter, "Figured I'd share with my fam first. Aqua League Music is a wrap. Couldn't have worked with a better band of brothers."

Individually, the producers and songwriters plan to continue their work spanning, film, television and multimedia.

Recently, Doug's song "Numb" from his LP Rough Draught was featured in an episode of the hit television show Grown-ish (ABC/Freeform). The collective's work can be heard on the new romantic comedy One Bedroom starring Darien Sills-Evans, which Doug Simpson scored, composed and music supervised for.

Stream the One Bedroom Movie Soundtrack on Spotify now: https://spoti.fi/2Ea1iAG
