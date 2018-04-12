 
News By Tag
* Wbe
* Diversity Programs
* Automotive
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Mansfield
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
18171615141312


Hold-True Becomes Certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE), Provides Sewn Fabric Dunnage

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.
 
MANSFIELD, Ohio - April 17, 2018 - PRLog -- Hold-True, a manufacturer of sewn fabric products for industrial packaging and assembly, is proud to announce national certification as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Ohio River Valley Women's Business Council (ORV-WBC), a regional certifying partner of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

"Hold-True specializes in sewn fabric dunnage that works harder and lasts longer," said Carol Browne, Hold-True's co-founder and president. "With our WBE designation, companies in the automotive, heavy truck, aerospace, and power sports industries can strengthen their diversity efforts while getting the rack bags that they really need."

WBENC's national standard of certification implemented by the ORV-WBC is a meticulous process that includes an in-depth review of the business and an on-site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm that the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women.

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs. WBEs that are certified by WBENC have the capacity to deliver quality products on large contracts and have access to business development resources.

To learn more about Hold-True, visit www.holdtrue.com.

Contact
Todd Ramsier
***@hold-true.com
End
Source:Hold-True
Email:***@hold-true.com
Tags:Wbe, Diversity Programs, Automotive
Industry:Automotive
Location:Mansfield - Ohio - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 17, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share