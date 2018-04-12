News By Tag
Hold-True Becomes Certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE), Provides Sewn Fabric Dunnage
"Hold-True specializes in sewn fabric dunnage that works harder and lasts longer," said Carol Browne, Hold-True's co-founder and president. "With our WBE designation, companies in the automotive, heavy truck, aerospace, and power sports industries can strengthen their diversity efforts while getting the rack bags that they really need."
WBENC's national standard of certification implemented by the ORV-WBC is a meticulous process that includes an in-depth review of the business and an on-site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm that the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women.
By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs. WBEs that are certified by WBENC have the capacity to deliver quality products on large contracts and have access to business development resources.
To learn more about Hold-True, visit www.holdtrue.com.
