Jammber Debuts the Release of Jammber API

The partner API is available for strategic partners on a subscription basis.
 
CHICAGO - April 17, 2018 - PRLog -- This week, entertainment workflow startup, Jammber, announced the release of Jammber API, a subscription-based partner API as the next step in providing a holistic solution to workflow management for creative projects.

The partner program will allow developers to easily integrate into its API, increasing the speed of project management and the accuracy of metadata collection from the source.

"With Jammber API, partners will be able to easily subscribe to data including relevant codes (ISWC/ISRC, UPC, ISNI), credits, label copy and even splits," says Mangesh Bhamkar, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer.

The API is ideal for digital service providers, record labels, publishers and anyone who wants to build applications for creative workflow management.

The goal is to provide unique value for each partner, so if you're interested in finding out more about the opportunity, email press@jammber.com

About Jammber

Jammber is the premier team workflow and payment automation platform for the entertainment industry whose mission is streamline creative teams so they can easily share their brilliance with the world. Jammber places itself at the intersection of commerce and data as an online platform which optimizes team projects, paperwork and payment aspects of entertainment industry business. For more information visit http://www.jammber.com.

