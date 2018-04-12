 
Dr. Pamela Hughes to speak at SpelLIFE Women's Wellness Summit in Naples

 
 
Dr. Pamela Hughes
Dr. Pamela Hughes
 
NAPLES, Fla. - April 17, 2018 - PRLog -- Pamela Hughes, D.O., founder of the Hughes Center for Functional Medicine in Naples, will lead a breakout session at the upcoming SpelLIFE Women's Wellness Summit, an annual event that focuses on a proactive and preventative approach to health and aims to help women live physically, emotionally and financially richer lives.

This year's theme for SpelLIFE, presented by A Euphoric Living Foundation Inc. and èBella magazine, is "The Power of Food: What is your 'gut' instinct?" Hughes will introduce an innovative new program, called Preventing Alzheimer's Through Healthy Steps (PATHS) Brain Program, and offer attendees a series of practical, research-based tips for improving their cognitive ability through dietary and lifestyle changes.

SpelLIFE runs from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 21 at Naples Community Hospital's Telford Center, 318 7th St. North in Naples. General admission tickets are still available for $65 and include a light breakfast, keynote speech from neurologist David Perlmutter and two breakout sessions. Hughes' breakout session is sold out. For more information, visit aeuphoriclivingfoundation.org (https://www.aeuphoriclivingfoundation.org/) or call 239-598-0961.

About Hughes Center for Functional Medicine

With the philosophy that every patient has a unique footprint that stems from genetics, lifestyle, toxic exposures and both mental and physical stress, Pamela Hughes, D.O. founded the Hughes Center for Functional Medicine in Naples in 2009, formerly Perlmutter Health Center. The Hughes Center for Medicine provides patients with modern modalities and evidence-based, leading-edge functional and integrative medicine to improve each patient's health. Hughes and her skilled associates Carol Roberts, M.D. and Victor Marcial-Vega, M.D. treat patients as a whole, rather than just a set of symptoms, focusing on understanding each patient's history with individualized workup and treatments plans. Services include functional diagnostic testing, nutritional analysis, IV therapies, supplements therapy and hyperbaric therapy. Located at 800 Goodlette-Frank Road in Naples, the center is open on Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with a brief closure for lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday. For more information and appointments call 239-649-7400 or visit www.hughescenternaples.com (https://hughescenternaples.com/).
Source:Hughes Center for Functional Medicine
