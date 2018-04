Colonial Courtyard at Bedford to recognize 60 volunteers

Senior living community will hold dinner for those who serve

Colonial Courtyard at Bedford

Nanette Bankes, LifeStyles Coordinator

***@integracare.com

Nanette Bankes, LifeStyles Coordinator

-- Colonial Courtyard at Bedford will recognize 60 volunteers who have served the senior living community during a dinner on Wednesday, April 18.The event will be held in conjunction with National Volunteer Week (April 15-21) and National Volunteer Month (April)."Our volunteers are so important to our community," said Danielle Foor, Executive Director of Colonial Courtyard at Bedford. "They selflessly work so hard to assist our team and our residents and their families. Their actions often brighten the day of our residents, and it only is fitting that we recognize our volunteers this week."The dinner will be held at 4:30 p.m. at Colonial Courtyard at Bedford, 220 Donahue Manor Road."These 60 volunteers have been invited to receive recognition for the wonderful service they have given us," said Nanette Bankes, LifeStyles Coordinator at the senior living community. "Colonial Courtyard at Bedford averages 100 volunteer hours each month by this group of dedicated people. Each volunteer will receive a special thank you flower and candy favor made by our residents.This year's theme is 'service unites,' which is quite appropriate."Established in 1974, National Volunteer Week is a signature event of Points of Light, the world's largest nonprofit organization dedicated to encouraging and empowering the spirit of volunteer service.April became National Volunteer Month as part of President George H.W. Bush's 1000 Points of Light campaign in 1991.Visit http://www.integracare.com