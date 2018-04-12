 
April 2018
The Collection celebrates awaited opening of modern Chinese restaurant, General Chow

Revered upscale Chinese restaurant announces grand opening celebration
 
 
VENTURA, Calif. - April 17, 2018 - PRLog -- The Collection at RiverPark is proud to announce that General Chow is now open. The highly anticipated grand opening of the modern Chinese restaurant will feature classic Chinese dishes like Honey Walnut Shrimp, Black Pepper Beef Mignon, Chow Fun and many more must-try dishes.

The first of its kind created by restaurateur Michael Kwan, General Chow is a modern Chinese restaurant with full bar serving a delicious menu including dumplings, soup, noodles, fresh seafood and Szechwan spicy food.

Kwan currently owns and operates 30 successful restaurants with eight different concepts in the Southern California area. The restaurants in his portfolio include EMC Seafood & Rawbar also located at The Collection, Wockano Asian Restaurant and Lounge and The Backhouse, among others.

Michael Gallivan of US Realty Advisors, Inc. represented General Chow as their broker in the transaction. Mr. Gallivan is a strategic real estate partner with leading restaurant and entertainment concepts and was also was responsible for bringing EMC Seafood & Raw Bar to The Collection at RiverPark.

"We are very excited for the opportunity to bring General Chow to The Collection at RiverPark," says Stefanie Muegel, Marketing Director for The Collection. "The authentic Chinese cuisine combined with the lavish and modern environment is a great addition to the Collection family."

About the Collection (TheCollectionRP.com):

The Collection at RiverPark is a 750,000 square foot, open-air specialty retail center located in the heart of West Ventura County. Inspired by the beauty of the California coast, The Collection reflects the unique atmosphere of the surrounding seaside communities. The Collection is built around a town grid of retail streets, each of which has its own personality-a carefully crafted assortment of established and contemporary designer shops, distinctive dining, and signature entertainment venues. Anchors include Target, Century RiverPark 16, REI, Whole Foods Market, H&M, 24-Hour SuperSport and The Container Store. Restaurants include Yard House, Larsen's Grill, Gen Korean BBQ, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, Maria's Italian Kitchen and more. Follow us on the web, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram at TheCollectionRP.

Sarah MacMillan
Source:The Collection at RiverPark
