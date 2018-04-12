News By Tag
The Collection celebrates awaited opening of modern Chinese restaurant, General Chow
Revered upscale Chinese restaurant announces grand opening celebration
The first of its kind created by restaurateur Michael Kwan, General Chow is a modern Chinese restaurant with full bar serving a delicious menu including dumplings, soup, noodles, fresh seafood and Szechwan spicy food.
Kwan currently owns and operates 30 successful restaurants with eight different concepts in the Southern California area. The restaurants in his portfolio include EMC Seafood & Rawbar also located at The Collection, Wockano Asian Restaurant and Lounge and The Backhouse, among others.
Michael Gallivan of US Realty Advisors, Inc. represented General Chow as their broker in the transaction. Mr. Gallivan is a strategic real estate partner with leading restaurant and entertainment concepts and was also was responsible for bringing EMC Seafood & Raw Bar to The Collection at RiverPark.
"We are very excited for the opportunity to bring General Chow to The Collection at RiverPark," says Stefanie Muegel, Marketing Director for The Collection. "The authentic Chinese cuisine combined with the lavish and modern environment is a great addition to the Collection family."
