Raven Golf Club To Kick Off Season Opening With Celebration of 25 Years
The Raven, located in Snowshoe, West Virginia, is a Gary Player Designed Signature Golf Course offering 18 holes with beautiful mountain views. The golf course is home to many players in the West Virginia area but welcomes out-of-state players as well. This year, the Raven is excited to showcase the hard work and spectacular greens the grounds crew has been working on, despite the harsh weather they've seen in the past few weeks.
"We look forward to the 2018 season, which marks the 25th Anniversary of the Raven. This course is one of the best designed around, with some of the most picturesque views that any course in the Eastern United States has to offer and I'm just happy to be a part of it," said Mike Rogers, Golf Operations Manager at the Raven Golf Club.
Groups interested in getting a first-hand look at what the Raven has to offer for golf outings are encouraged to call 304-572-6500 or 877-441-4386 for more information.
For more information on upcoming events and activities at the resort, please visit https://www.snowshoemtn.com/
Located in Snowshoe, W.Va., the Gary Player Signature Raven Golf Club at Snowshoe Mountain Resort provides an impeccable course with gorgeous scenery every step of the way. Raven's course has garnered recognition from GolfWeek magazine, which ranked it as the #2 public course in the state of West Virginia and the #30 public course in the U.S. With long fairways taking advantage of the rolling terrain and tees framed by beautiful vistas, each hole is unique and offers an unmatched golf experience. In addition to an outstanding course, Raven offers several dining facilities, all featuring stunning views of the surrounding mountain range
About Up to Par Management:
Based in Lexington, Va., Up to Par manages golf courses, country clubs, and hotels throughout the United States. The Up to Par portfolio includes golf and country clubs in Virginia, resort golf courses in Virginia and West Virginia, and the historic Robert E. Lee Hotel in Lexington, Va. To learn more about Up to Par Management, visit uptoparmanagement.com.
Contact
Morgan Breeden
***@uptoparmanagement.com
