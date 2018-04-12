 
Chelsey Wang Baby Collection Doubles for Mother's Products

 
 
BEND, Ore. - April 17, 2018 - PRLog -- Chelsey Wang Skincare with No Secrets announced the launch of their highly anticipated all-natural baby line: CW Baby. CW Baby features a full collection of products including Healing Diaper Crème, Organic Hair and Body Wash and a Soothing Aloe Serum. Each hand-crafted product has been designed to be ultra-absorbent, nutrient dense and offers the perfect hydration for baby's sensitive skin. Made from safe, organic all vegan ingredients this collection puts all mother's hearts at ease.

"It's both appalling and alarming when you realize what is being allowed into our children's everyday products. Gross synthetic preservatives such as BHA are just the start" said CW Founder, Chelsey Wang. For example, BHA is anticipated to be a human carcinogen according to the National Institute of Health's Toxicology program. A carcinogen is any substance that can lead to cancer. "As a mother of two, I decided to create a line of skincare that was safe, natural and effective while maximizing each product's potential."

"What's unique about this line, is that several of our products double for mothers as well. For instance, our calming massage oil may also be used as a makeup remover or shave oil, or you can add a drop to your favorite lotion for extra moisturizing. Our goal is to serve both mother and child while saving time and remaining economical," Wang said. "We look forward to continuing to serve while informing and empowering parents."

Created in 2014, husband and wife team Rob and Chelsey Wang started CW Skincare with No Secrets out of a desire to grow public awareness of nasty chemical and synthetic ingredients that have found their way into a majority of mainstream products today while offering high quality, safe and effective alternatives. Chelsey Wang products are made with organic ingredients, cruelty-free and always vegan. https://www.chelseywang.com

Chelsey Wang Beauty News
