Chamblee Fun Mud Run: Middle School Targets $50K Goal

 
 
CFMR-2018---EdVoylesPromoPhoto-13
CFMR-2018---EdVoylesPromoPhoto-13
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

CHAMBLEE, Ga. - April 17, 2018 - PRLog -- The date is drawing near and registration remains open for the 2018 Chamblee Fun Mud Run, which will be will be held on Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. at Chamblee Middle School. Celebrating its 4th year, the Chamblee Fun Mud Run features climbing and crawling obstacles, water features, mud pits, and fun for all ages. The Chamblee Fun Mud Run is hosted by the City of Chamblee.  The Presenting Sponsor of the event, Ed Voyles Automotive Group, returns for the 4th consecutive year.  All proceeds benefit the Chamblee Middle School Education Foundation (CMSEF) and are directed straight to the classrooms.

As the largest fundraiser for Chamblee Middle School, the Chamblee Fun Mud Run is a unique event that has quickly become a community hallmark, not only drawing more runners, but additional volunteers, spectators and sponsors year after year.

"This annual event has already raised over $100,000 in just three years for the Chamblee Middle School.  We are so excited to bring the Chamblee Fun Mud Run back for its 4th consecutive year, with a goal of raising $50,000.  And as the community's support of the mud run keeps growing every year, we're expecting as many as 1,500 participants for this year's event," said Karen Lupton, CMS Parent Volunteer and one of this year's Race Directors.

Since this event is 100% volunteer-driven, all proceeds feed directly back into classroom investments.  Highlights of how the Chamblee Fun Mud Run money has been used by the CMSEF to support students and teachers include:

• 200 new laptops, iPads and Chromebooks for classrooms, math labs and ESL translation
• A pilot 21st Century Classroom, equipped with iPads, rolling white boards and tables for flexible working spaces and groups
• iReady, an individualized curriculum software platform in reading and math for supplemental student support
• After-school tutoring for Georgia Milestones testing preparation
• Robotics and Drone clubs
• Science lab supplies (1000 frogs for dissection)
• Visual Arts class supplies and print making press
• Supplemental books and software
• Materials to support public speaking, presentations, and debates
• ELA news subscription tailored to students' reading levels
• Conferences and training for teachers in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), foreign languages, and counseling.

This event has become one of the best Atlanta has to offer for elementary and middle school-aged kids. Nicholas (7th Grader at CMS) says, "It's the best race I've ever been in!" and Cassidy (4th grader, Montgomery elementary) says, "You get muddy and then you get sprayed with a hose by a Fire Fighter, and I like to see people fall in the mud and their face gets all muddy!" Says Madeleine (8th-grader at CMS), "I love that the Mud Run gives you a chance to do something that's so much fun and also raises money for my school!"

The Chamblee Fun Mud Run is open to the community and is recommended for children ages 8 and up, as well as older kids, teens and adults of all abilities. The full (2.5 mile) course winds through the Keswick Village and Sexton Woods neighborhoods as participants complete multiple obstacles that involve simple challenges. It is a timed event, with prizes for age/gender and overall winners.

A shorter (1.25 mile) Muddy Buddy race immediately follows the Chamblee Fun Mud Run, recommended for kids ages 5-7 who are accompanied by an adult. The Muddy Buddy is not a timed event.

Online registration closes at midnight on Tuesday, April 24.  Limited walk-up registration will also be available during race bag pick-up.  For information, please visit: http://www.chambleefunmudrun.com/.

To register, click here: https://runsignup.com/Race/GA/Atlanta/ChambleeFunMudRun

CHAMBLEE MIDDLE SCHOOL EDUCATION FOUNDATION

The CMSEF consists of parents, teachers and community leaders who want to support our school, students and community with long-term investment in excellent education and brighter futures.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Like and share the Chamblee Fun Mud Run on Facebook at www.facebook.com/chambleefunmudrun

Follow the Chamblee Fun Mud Run on Twitter at www.twitter.com/chambleefunmud

Post pictures of the event on Instagram @chambleefunmudrun

Use #chambleefunmudrun when posting pictures, videos, etc.

Media Contact
Jennifer Kovacich
***@gmail.com
(678) 361-3611
End
Source:Chamblee Mud Run
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Mud Run, Chamblee, Fun Run
Industry:Sports
Location:Chamblee - Georgia - United States
Subject:Events
Page Updated Last on: Apr 17, 2018
