The Echo Group Releases EchoVantage A Visual, Innovative, and Intuitive EHR
EchoVantage Creates the Next Generation EHR for Behavioral Healthcare
EchoVantage is a web-based clinical, billing, and administrative application designed to serve the needs of Behavioral Healthcare. The new EchoVantage features the Visual Health Record (VHR), a unique interface that presents information in an understandable, graphical, and actionable format. All aspects of the clinical chart are fully integrated and organized along the timeline in relationship to each other. This lends true clinical understanding to precipitating events and treatment activities.
"EchoVantage is the culmination of hundreds of hours of research, thousands of hours of work, and 37 years of experience,"
EchoVantage applies the ease of a graphic guide to your billing workflow in a manner designed to maximize fiscal health. The design streamlines and simplifies the complex and convoluted process of insurance reimbursement so you can recover every penny to which you are entitled. The Fiscal VantagePoint functions as a central workspace for your billing processes while configurable graphs alert you to which billing tasks are your priorities.
EchoVantage also offers customizable reporting tools, screen designer, assessment tools, mobile features, and a host of support services to make the software easier to implement and maintain.
Echo's cloud based software and data hosting service (SaaS) relieve the burden on internal IT staff and provide reliable and constant data access.
ABOUT THE ECHO GROUP – Privately held since 1980, The Echo Group is headquartered in Conway, New Hampshire with additional offices in California, North Carolina, and Ohio. See https://www.echovantage.info to learn more.
Chris Allen, Sales and Marketing Director
***@echobh.com
603.447.8600
