 
News By Tag
* Behavioral Health Software
* Behavorial Health Billing
* Electronic Health Record
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* COnway
  New Hampshire
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
18171615141312

The Echo Group Releases EchoVantage A Visual, Innovative, and Intuitive EHR

EchoVantage Creates the Next Generation EHR for Behavioral Healthcare
 
 
EchoVantage-powered-by-Echo-Group
EchoVantage-powered-by-Echo-Group
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Behavioral Health Software
Behavorial Health Billing
Electronic Health Record

Industry:
Health

Location:
COnway - New Hampshire - US

Subject:
Products

CONWAY, N.H. - April 17, 2018 - PRLog -- The Echo Group announced today the release of EchoVantage, the only visual Continuum of Care timeline in the industry. This new software is designed to achieve increased productivity, speed, and flexibility for a world of care where focus needs to be on the client, not the computer.

EchoVantage is a web-based clinical, billing, and administrative application designed to serve the needs of Behavioral Healthcare. The new EchoVantage features the Visual Health Record (VHR), a unique interface that presents information in an understandable, graphical, and actionable format. All aspects of the clinical chart are fully integrated and organized along the timeline in relationship to each other. This lends true clinical understanding to precipitating events and treatment activities.

"EchoVantage is the culmination of hundreds of hours of research, thousands of hours of work, and 37 years of experience," said Echo's CEO Matt Caggiano. "EchoVantage will provide our Industry with an integrated Clinical and Fiscal Solution that empowers our partners to be clinically effective and financially strong."

EchoVantage applies the ease of a graphic guide to your billing workflow in a manner designed to maximize fiscal health. The design streamlines and simplifies the complex and convoluted process of insurance reimbursement so you can recover every penny to which you are entitled. The Fiscal VantagePoint functions as a central workspace for your billing processes while configurable graphs alert you to which billing tasks are your priorities.

EchoVantage also offers customizable reporting tools, screen designer, assessment tools, mobile features, and a host of support services to make the software easier to implement and maintain.

Echo's cloud based software and data hosting service (SaaS) relieve the burden on internal IT staff and provide reliable and constant data access.

ABOUT THE ECHO GROUP – Privately held since 1980, The Echo Group is headquartered in Conway, New Hampshire with additional offices in California, North Carolina, and Ohio. See https://www.echovantage.info to learn more.

Media Contact
Chris Allen, Sales and Marketing Director
***@echobh.com
603.447.8600
End
Source:
Email:***@echobh.com
Tags:Behavioral Health Software, Behavorial Health Billing, Electronic Health Record
Industry:Health
Location:COnway - New Hampshire - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 17, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share