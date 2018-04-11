 
Industry News





UP Board Results 2018: To be declared on 29 April at 12:30 PM

The UP Board Results for class 10 and class 12 will be declared on Sunday, 29 April at 12:30 PM
 
 
UP-Board-Result-2018
LUCKNOW, India - April 17, 2018 - PRLog -- The UP Board Results for class 10 and class 12 will be declared on 29 April, 2018 at 12:30 PM. 60,29,252 students registered for the UP Board High School and Intermediate Exams this year. The information was given by the UP board secretary, Neena Srivastava.

The UP Board exams were conducted between February 6 and March 12, 2018 between tight securities. A record total of 11,28,250 students did not appear for the board exams because strict measures were taken by the Board authorities to curb malpractices at the exam halls.

Students can check your UP Board High School Result 2018 and Intermediate Result 2018 Uttar Pradesh Board from examresults.net website along with the official website of UP Board - upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in

About Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)
Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, also known as Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) was set up in the year 1921 at Allahabad as a separate directorate and autonomous examining authority. The first UP Board Class 10 and UP Board Class 12 exams were conducted in the year 1923. Every year, nearly 32 lakhs students appear for the UP Board Class 10 and UP Board Class 12 Exams.

Check UP Board Result @ http://www.examresults.net/up/

