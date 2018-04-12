News By Tag
3rd Annual Insult Like Shakespeare Day is April 23rd
For the 3rd year in a row, schools around the country will be enhancing their language repertoire with some clever Shakespearean descriptive words. Engaging in Shakespeare Insult-a-thons and having a blast with The Bard.
This is a great opportunity to get all those people who feel like Shakespeare was too hard to understand, to hear one of the main reason's he was and always will be the best person to have ever put pen to paper (or feather in his case!)
Whether you're a warped, half-faced, pignut novice at Shakespeare or a seasoned, vain, ill-breading, dewberry, Shakespearean scholar, there is plenty of fun to be had. It's pretty easy too. Just download the free Shakespeare Insult Generator from the Playing With Plays website, grab a word from each column, let it sail from your lips with a little snap in your voice, and BAM! Shakespeare insult delivered!
We reached out to Playing With Plays, the originator of Insult Like Shakespeare Day, to learn more about why people would want to do this. Brendan P. Kelso, the author of the Shakespeare for Kids series, by Playing With Plays, said, "The original point of this was to get kids excited about Shakespeare and realize that his language is fun to use. After doing these for a few years, I learned adults were having fun insulting Shakespeare style as well." He elaborated, "For high schoolers, this is an especially useful tool to get them started into Shakespeare. Once they start having fun with The Bard, and understanding how some of the language is used by physically getting up out of their chairs and launching their insults, stepping into the text of one of his works, doesn't seem as daunting."
Kevin Ashworth, the 6th grade elementary teacher with Bellevue Santa-Fe Charter school said, "If you think elementary school students can't or won't get excited about Shakespeare, think again. Playing with Plays brings the Bard to life in a way that ignites curiosity of his work and engages students in his plays."
If you want to learn more about doing an Insult-a-thon in your classroom, it's pretty simple; kids practice a little prior to competition using the Shakespeare Insult Generator, they create two lines and face each other, then you have a round-robin competition where the winner advances and the loser sits, until you have one final insult champion! (You can learn more about setting up your very own Shakespeare Insult-a-thon at http://InsultLikeShakespeare.com)
As Brendan says, "Let's give kids a platform to have fun with and engage higher level language that will hopefully guide them into some of the classic works of The Bard."
More information about Shakespeare for Kids books or other Shakespeare for Kids related items can be found at PlayingWithPlays.com
