News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Stronger Than My Struggles Hosts Crazy Like a Fox to Discuss Mental Illness in the Black Community
Opening dialogue in Baltimore about mental and emotional illness in the Black community .
On May 19, 2018, Stronger Than My Struggles will host a discussion panel and open forum discussion on mental and emotional illness featuring six (6) Black women who have been diagnosed with or have struggled with mental or emotional illness, or who work with those who have. On the panel are women diagnosed with Autism, Depression, Anxiety and PTSD. The panel also includes 2 military sex trauma survivors, a suicide survivor as well as mental health professionals. Rene Brooks, Healthline Magazine contributor and creator of Black Girl, Lost Keys, the leading blog for Black women with ADHD, will be the keynote speaker. Live entertainment will be provided by Baltimore based poetess/musician, Melanin Reigns.
Stronger Than My Struggles is a mission-based business in based in Baltimore, MD that strives to heal through the written and spoken word. Founder, Melony Hill, is a survivor many times over. Diagnosed in 2010 with multiple mental and emotional instabilities, Melony launched Stronger Than My Struggles in 2017 to share her journey and battle with mental and emotional instability, build a community of survivors and sufferers and advocate for those who can't speak for themselves.
For more information on this event including sponsorship info https://www.strongerthanmystruggles.com/
Media Contact
Melony Hill
***@strongerthanmystruggles.com
4439614636
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse