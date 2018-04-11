 
April 2018





Stronger Than My Struggles Hosts Crazy Like a Fox to Discuss Mental Illness in the Black Community

Opening dialogue in Baltimore about mental and emotional illness in the Black community .
 
 
BALTIMORE - April 16, 2018 - PRLog -- May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Mental and emotional illnesses are rarely discussed in the Black community. Many in the Black community grow up being told that what happens in the house stays in the house, leaving PTSD, depression and anxiety untreated. In the Black community it's common to experience emotional instabilities, but due to the stigma around mental illness, be afraid to take medicine or seek therapy. This must stop. The Black community is in crisis because so many are unchecked, untreated and at times, uncared for.

On May 19, 2018, Stronger Than My Struggles will host a discussion panel and open forum discussion on mental and emotional illness featuring six (6) Black women who have been diagnosed with or have struggled with mental or emotional illness, or who work with those who have. On the panel are women diagnosed with Autism, Depression, Anxiety and PTSD. The panel also includes 2 military sex trauma survivors, a suicide survivor as well as mental health professionals. Rene Brooks, Healthline Magazine contributor and creator of Black Girl, Lost Keys, the leading blog for Black women with ADHD, will be the keynote speaker. Live entertainment will be provided by Baltimore based poetess/musician, Melanin Reigns.

Stronger Than My Struggles is a mission-based business in based in Baltimore, MD that strives to heal through the written and spoken word. Founder, Melony Hill, is a survivor many times over. Diagnosed in 2010 with multiple mental and emotional instabilities, Melony launched Stronger Than My Struggles in 2017 to share her journey and battle with mental and emotional instability, build a community of survivors and sufferers and advocate for those who can't speak for themselves.

For more information on this event including sponsorship info https://www.strongerthanmystruggles.com/crazy-like-a-fox-black-mental-healt

Melony Hill
***@strongerthanmystruggles.com
4439614636
