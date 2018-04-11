News By Tag
Andrew S. Jick, Attorney, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP to Speak at TKG's Event
About Andrew S. Jick
Andrew Jick concentrates his practice on complex commercial litigation, with an emphasis on consumer class action defense, securities fraud class action defense and intellectual property matters. Mr. Jick has extensive experience defending class action lawsuits involving claims for false advertising, unfair business practices and violations of federal securities laws.
About Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP's consumer class action litigators have a well-established track record of success in defeating putative consumer class actions. The team has obtained numerous victories in consumer class actions, at trial and in advance of trial, through dismissals with prejudice at the pleadings stage, summary judgment motions, voluntary dismissals by plaintiffs after obtaining key admissions in discovery and countless denials of class certification. According to The American Lawyer, the team has achieved "bet-the-company wins for clients across the country." Our lawyers are experienced in key legal areas, such as the enforceability of class action waivers in arbitration agreements; standing to pursue consumer protection claims, technology and privacy; and the efficacy of consumer disclosures. They appear regularly before states' attorneys general, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which affect class action defense.
Event Synopsis:
Every company is at risk of being sued in a class action litigation. The risk is even higher with the increasing amount of copycat class litigation being filed. For instance, once marketing claims have been filed in, it will now be easier for other plaintiffs to copy the same class action and file it against other companies that sell similar products. This implies that a class litigation against one's competitor should serve as a wake-up call.
In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders assembled by The Knowledge Group will help companies understand the important aspects of this significant topic. They will provide an in-depth discussion of the class action litigation landscape in 2018 and will address common class action challenges faced by companies. Speakers will also offer best business practices that companies should implement to mitigate the risks of becoming a class action lawsuit defendant.
Key topics include:
· Class Action Litigation – Recent Trends and Developments
· Risks and Challenges for Businesses
· Class Action in the 2018 Landscape
· Strategies in Minimizing Risks and Challenges
· Best Business Practices
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org
